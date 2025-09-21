32 notes to remember from FSU football's 66-10 victory over Kent State
Notes on performances, starters, and career stats for the Seminoles.
In this story:
Florida State left no doubt in its 66-10 stomping of Kent State on Saturday. The Seminoles tied a program record with 35 points in the first quarter and have now outscored the opposition 143-13 over the last two games.
It's been the exact display of dominance head coach Mike Norvell is looking for.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos updates fans after Kent State injury
Here are 32 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Win Over Kent State
- No. 7 Florida State improved to 3-0 in 2025 with a 66-10 win over Kent State Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is now 3-0 for the 32nd time in program history.
- With the win, FSU is now 12-0 all-time against teams from Ohio, 8-0 all-time against current MAC teams and 11-2-1 all-time when ranked No. 7 in the AP poll.
- In six years at FSU, head coach Mike Norvell is now 29-1 when scoring at least 30 points and 20-2 when holding opponents to 20 points or fewer. Norvell improved to 29-13 when his teams have at least eight days to prepare for an opponent.
- FSU's 143 points scored over the last two games (77 vs. East Texas A&M) are the most in a two-game span in program history. FSU's 144-point margin of victory through the first three games of a season is the 2nd-largest in school history.
- Florida State set school records with 498 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and 27 rushing first downs. FSU's 37 first downs were the most for the Noles since 1995 (38 vs. NC State).
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense were the 3rd-most in program history and the most since FSU had 797 yards vs. Duke in 1995. The school record is 886 yards vs. Maryland in 1992.
- Florida State led 35-7 after the first quarter, matching the school record for points in a quarter (8 times, most recently in second quarter vs. Delaware State in 2017).
- FSU ran for 285 yards and threw for 239 yards in the first half. The Noles' 524 yards in the first half are the most nationally for any half this season.
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos was 10-for-13 passing for 205 yards and added 54 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. With five consecutive scoring drives to begin Saturday's game, Castellanos led FSU to 12 consecutive touchdown drives (not including end-of-game kneels) spanning the Alabama, East Texas A&M and Kent State games.
- Castellanos scored multiple rushing touchdowns for the fourth time in his career. His 17-yard run late in the first quarter was his longest at Florida State.
- Receiver Micahi Danzy had 176 total yards on just three touches in the first quarter. Danzy caught passes of 47 and 65 yards and scored a touchdown on a 64-yard run. Those are the three longest plays of Danzy's career.
- Danzy's three touchdowns in 2025 have come on runs of 32, 53 and 64 yards. His 64-yard run vs. Kent State was FSU's longest since the 2023 ACC Championship Game (Lawrance Toafili 73-yard run).
- Danzy is the first Seminole in program history with a 60-yard run and reception in the same game.
- Danzy's 112 receiving yards were a career-high and his first 100-yard receiving game. FSU has had a 100-yard receiver in consecutive games (Duce Robinson, 173 vs. East Texas A&M).
- Running back Gavin Sawchuk scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter and leads FSU with six total touchdowns. Sawchuk broke off a 40-yard run - his longest as a Nole - and led FSU with 97 rushing yards, all in the first half.
- Danzy and Sawchuk have both scored rushing touchdowns in each of FSU's three games in 2025.
- Saturday was FSU's third consecutive game with at least 230 rushing yards and at least four rushing touchdowns. That ties a school record for consecutive games reaching those numbers, joining the 1995 and 1949 teams that also accomplished the feat in their first three games of the season.
- Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. scored two rushing touchdowns, his first career multi-TD game. Singleton's first offensive touchdown came last week vs. East Texas A&M.
- Cornerback Jerry Wilson intercepted Kent State late in the second quarter. He is the first Seminole with interceptions in consecutive games since Jarrian Jones against Miami and North Alabama in 2023.
- FSU finished with 6.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks. FSU’s 14-game streak with 5.0 TFL is the longest at FSU since 2003-06 (42 games).
- Defensive coordinator Tony White’s defenses have not allowed a rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games (all seven at Nebraska in 2024, all three at FSU in 2025).
- FSU held Kent State to 43 rushing yards, the fewest by an FSU defense since Nov. 13, 2021, when the Seminoles held Miami to 43 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory.
- Lawayne McCoy 21-yard catch was the longest of his career. McCoy missed the first two games of 2025 due to injury.
- Jaylin Lucas had a 26-yard run in the third quarter, his longest at FSU and his longest since his freshman season in 2022 at Indiana.
- Kam Davis rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, the first of his career. His 24-yard run to set up the touchdown was a career long.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg was 8-for-8 on point-after tries and made a 25-yard field goal. For his career, Weinberg is now 23-for-23 on PAT, 3-for-3 on field goals and has 23 touchbacks on 23 kickoffs.
- Freshman Brunno Reus scored FSU's final PAT. As a team, FSU has made 138 consecutive PATs and nine consecutive field goals.
- FSU did not punt for the second consecutive game. Since 1950, FSU has not punted just six times. FSU and Nebraska are the only teams nationally this season with consecutive games without punts.
- Kent State wide receiver Cade Wolford entered the game leading the nation with 31.9 yards per reception. FSU held him to two catches for 15 yards.
- Florida State played 89 players against Kent State, the 3rd-most in school history after 102 vs. Southern Miss in 2023 and 90 vs. ETAMU on Sept. 6. Quarterback Jaylen King and linebacker Brandon Torres made their FSU debuts, the 50th and 51st players to debut for the Noles this season.
- FSU has scored in all 12 quarters of 2025 and in 14 consecutive quarters dating to 2024, FSU's longest stretch since scoring in 19 straight quarters between 2022-23.
- The game entered a weather delay at 4:53 PM and lasted until 5:35 PM.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
Published