A Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player Included In EA Sports College Football 25

Which Seminoles are in the game and what are their overall ratings?

Dustin Lewis

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) celebrates a big play against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) celebrates a big play against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
The day has finally arrived. After over 11 years of waiting, college football fans can finally return to the virtual world to play with their favorite programs with the official release of EA Sports College Football 25.

There has been so much anticipation and now it's time to dive off. First off, we take a look at every single player in the game on Florida State's roster and their overall rating.

Quarterback:

— DJ Uiagalelei

Overall Rating: 86

— Brock Glenn

Overall Rating: 76

— Luke Kromenhoek

Overall Rating: 76

— Trever Jackson

Overall Rating: 69

Running Back:

— Roydell Williams

Overall Rating: 85

— Lawrance Toafili

Overall Rating: 84

— Jaylin Lucas

Overall Rating: 84

— Caziah Holmes

Overall Rating: 81

— Kam Davis

Overall Rating: 75

Missing: Samuel Singleton and Micahi Danzy

Tight End:

— Kyle Morlock

Overall Rating: 75

— Jackson West

Overall Rating: 75

— Landen Thomas

Overall Rating: 75

— Brian Courtney

Overall Rating: 74

Missing: Jerrale Powers

Wide Receiver:

— Malik Benson

Overall Rating: 85

— Ja'Khi Douglas

Overall Rating: 76

— Jalen Brown

Overall Rating: 76

— Kentron Poitier

Overall Rating: 75

— Destyn Hill

Overall Rating: 75

— Darion Williamson

Overall Rating: 73

— Lawayne McCoy

Overall Rating: 69

— Deuce Spann

Overall Rating: 69

— Camdon Frier

Overall Rating: 66

— BJ Gibson

Overall Rating: 66

Missing: Hykeem Williams and Elijah Moore

Left Tackle:

— Darius Washington

Overall Rating: 86

— Lucas Simmons

Overall Rating: 78

— Robert Scott

Overall Rating: 77

— Tye Hylton

Overall Rating: 67

Left Guard:

— Julian Armella

Overall Rating: 78

— Manasse Itete

Overall Rating: 74

Center:

— Maurice Smith

Overall Rating: 88

Right Guard:

— Richie Leonard IV

Overall Rating: 83

— Keiondre Jones

Overall Rating: 83

— Bryson Estes

Overall Rating: 79

Right Tackle:

— Jeremiah Byers

Overall Rating: 84

— Jacob Rizy

Overall Rating: 80

— Jaylen Early

Overall Rating: 76

— Jayden Todd

Overall Rating: 71

Missing: Terrence Ferguson, Andre' Otto, Jon Daniels

Left Defensive End:

— Patrick Payton

Overall Rating: 90

— Tomiwa Durojaiye

Overall Rating: 80

— Byron Turner Jr.

Overall Rating: 74

— Aaron Hester

Overall Rating: 74

— Jaden Jones

Overall Rating: 74

Right Defensive End:

— Marvin Jones Jr.

Overall Rating: 84

— Sione Lolohea

Overall Rating: 82

— Lamont Green Jr.

Overall Rating: 75

— Amaree Williams

Overall Rating: 72

Missing: DD Holmes

Defensive Tackle:

— Darrell Jackson

Overall Rating: 88

— Joshua Farmer

Overall Rating: 85

— Grady Kelly

Overall Rating: 72 81

— KJ Sampson

Overall Rating: 77

— Daniel Lyons

Overall Rating: 75

Missing: Jamorie Flagg and D'Nas White

Left Outside Linebacker:

— Jayden Parrish

Overall Rating: 67

— Ashton Bracewell

Overall Rating: 53

Middle Linebacker:

— Shawn Murphy

Overall Rating: 79

— Omar Graham Jr.

Overall Rating: 77

— Blake Nichelson

Overall Rating: 77

— Timir Hickman-Collins

Overall Rating: 67

Right Outside Linebacker:

— DJ Lundy

Overall Rating: 84

— Cam Riley

Overall Rating: 80

— Justin Cryer

Overall Rating: 72

— DeMarco Ward

Overall Rating: 70

Cornerback:

— Azareye'h Thomas

Overall Rating: 88

— Fentrell Cypress II

Overall Rating: 87

— Omarion Cooper

Overall Rating: 81

— Earl Little Jr.

Overall Rating: 81

— Charles Lester III

Overall Rating: 77

— Cai Bates

Overall Rating: 75

— Quindarrius Jones

Overall Rating: 72

— Ja'Bril Rawls

Overall Rating: 70

Missing: Edwin Joseph, Ricky Knight, Jamari Howard

Free Safety:

— Davonte Brown

Overall Rating: 82

— Conrad Hussey

Overall Rating: 81

— Kevin Knowles II

Overall Rating: 77

Strong Safety:

— Shyheim Brown

Overall Rating: 89

— Ashlynd Barker

Overall Rating: 75

— KJ Kirkland

Overall Rating: 72

Punter:

— Alex Mastromanno

Overall Rating: 83

— Mac Chiumento

Overall Rating: 65

Kicker:

— Ryan Fitzgerald

Overall Rating: 65

Missing: Jake Weinberg

