A Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player Included In EA Sports College Football 25
The day has finally arrived. After over 11 years of waiting, college football fans can finally return to the virtual world to play with their favorite programs with the official release of EA Sports College Football 25.
There has been so much anticipation and now it's time to dive off. First off, we take a look at every single player in the game on Florida State's roster and their overall rating.
Quarterback:
— DJ Uiagalelei
Overall Rating: 86
— Brock Glenn
Overall Rating: 76
— Luke Kromenhoek
Overall Rating: 76
— Trever Jackson
Overall Rating: 69
Running Back:
— Roydell Williams
Overall Rating: 85
— Lawrance Toafili
Overall Rating: 84
— Jaylin Lucas
Overall Rating: 84
— Caziah Holmes
Overall Rating: 81
— Kam Davis
Overall Rating: 75
Missing: Samuel Singleton and Micahi Danzy
Tight End:
— Kyle Morlock
Overall Rating: 75
— Jackson West
Overall Rating: 75
— Landen Thomas
Overall Rating: 75
— Brian Courtney
Overall Rating: 74
Missing: Jerrale Powers
Wide Receiver:
— Malik Benson
Overall Rating: 85
— Ja'Khi Douglas
Overall Rating: 76
— Jalen Brown
Overall Rating: 76
— Kentron Poitier
Overall Rating: 75
— Destyn Hill
Overall Rating: 75
— Darion Williamson
Overall Rating: 73
— Lawayne McCoy
Overall Rating: 69
— Deuce Spann
Overall Rating: 69
— Camdon Frier
Overall Rating: 66
— BJ Gibson
Overall Rating: 66
Missing: Hykeem Williams and Elijah Moore
Left Tackle:
— Darius Washington
Overall Rating: 86
— Lucas Simmons
Overall Rating: 78
— Robert Scott
Overall Rating: 77
— Tye Hylton
Overall Rating: 67
Left Guard:
— Julian Armella
Overall Rating: 78
— Manasse Itete
Overall Rating: 74
Center:
— Maurice Smith
Overall Rating: 88
Right Guard:
— Richie Leonard IV
Overall Rating: 83
— Keiondre Jones
Overall Rating: 83
— Bryson Estes
Overall Rating: 79
Right Tackle:
— Jeremiah Byers
Overall Rating: 84
— Jacob Rizy
Overall Rating: 80
— Jaylen Early
Overall Rating: 76
— Jayden Todd
Overall Rating: 71
Missing: Terrence Ferguson, Andre' Otto, Jon Daniels
Left Defensive End:
— Patrick Payton
Overall Rating: 90
— Tomiwa Durojaiye
Overall Rating: 80
— Byron Turner Jr.
Overall Rating: 74
— Aaron Hester
Overall Rating: 74
— Jaden Jones
Overall Rating: 74
Right Defensive End:
— Marvin Jones Jr.
Overall Rating: 84
— Sione Lolohea
Overall Rating: 82
— Lamont Green Jr.
Overall Rating: 75
— Amaree Williams
Overall Rating: 72
Missing: DD Holmes
Defensive Tackle:
— Darrell Jackson
Overall Rating: 88
— Joshua Farmer
Overall Rating: 85
— Grady Kelly
Overall Rating: 72 81
— KJ Sampson
Overall Rating: 77
— Daniel Lyons
Overall Rating: 75
Missing: Jamorie Flagg and D'Nas White
Left Outside Linebacker:
— Jayden Parrish
Overall Rating: 67
— Ashton Bracewell
Overall Rating: 53
Middle Linebacker:
— Shawn Murphy
Overall Rating: 79
— Omar Graham Jr.
Overall Rating: 77
— Blake Nichelson
Overall Rating: 77
— Timir Hickman-Collins
Overall Rating: 67
Right Outside Linebacker:
— DJ Lundy
Overall Rating: 84
— Cam Riley
Overall Rating: 80
— Justin Cryer
Overall Rating: 72
— DeMarco Ward
Overall Rating: 70
Cornerback:
— Azareye'h Thomas
Overall Rating: 88
— Fentrell Cypress II
Overall Rating: 87
— Omarion Cooper
Overall Rating: 81
— Earl Little Jr.
Overall Rating: 81
— Charles Lester III
Overall Rating: 77
— Cai Bates
Overall Rating: 75
— Quindarrius Jones
Overall Rating: 72
— Ja'Bril Rawls
Overall Rating: 70
Missing: Edwin Joseph, Ricky Knight, Jamari Howard
Free Safety:
— Davonte Brown
Overall Rating: 82
— Conrad Hussey
Overall Rating: 81
— Kevin Knowles II
Overall Rating: 77
Strong Safety:
— Shyheim Brown
Overall Rating: 89
— Ashlynd Barker
Overall Rating: 75
— KJ Kirkland
Overall Rating: 72
Punter:
— Alex Mastromanno
Overall Rating: 83
— Mac Chiumento
Overall Rating: 65
Kicker:
— Ryan Fitzgerald
Overall Rating: 65
Missing: Jake Weinberg
