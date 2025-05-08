Alabama coach opens up on pressure of facing FSU football’s dynamic QB
The Florida State Seminoles are set to open their season with a highly anticipated matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a home-and-home series on August 30. The 'Noles will be looking to rebound after last year's 2-10 debacle and will be introducing new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White.
Alabama went 9-4 last season after the hiring of head coach Kalen DeBoer, which is considered a down season for the Tide; however, their defense finished fifth in the nation with turnovers (28) and tied for eighth nationally in yards per play (4.7). Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who joined the staff ahead of the 2024 season, helped lead that charge.
Wommack spoke with the media at the 2025 Mobile Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and touched on the upcoming matchup against FSU. Interestingly, Wommack played for Malzahn when their paths crossed at Arkansas in 2006, serving as a fullback in Malzahn's offense on a team that finished 10-4.
"You look at our first game of the season against Florida State, athletic quarterback, you know I played for Gus Malzahn. I know how Gus does things from a quarterback run game," Wommack said. "Mike Norvell does the same thing, so those are the things, right, that you kind of have to be aware of, that everybody has an element to that in their game now."
Florida State brought in Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos in the offseason and has a group of talented underclassmen mixed with some veterans at both the tight end and running back positions.
Norvell and Malzahn are known for their creative use of the tight end room and run game, and Wommack said that the position can present a lot of challenges.
"I think when you have a matchup with a great tight end, it presents a lot of challenges because schematically, you can get those guys in isolated positions," Wommack continued. "Structurally, you're doing so many things to make sure that you're handling verticals down the field, you know, covering the deeper parts of the field and all that, making sure that you have matchups on receivers."
With both teams entering 2025 trying to bounce back from underrated seasons, the chess match in Tallahassee could come down to execution, discipline, and who best leverages their playmakers in space. For Wommack and Alabama, slowing down a retooled FSU offense built on misdirection will be key.
For the Seminoles, it’s a chance to flip the narrative early and prove they belong back in the national conversation.
