Alabama regains injured starter just in time for Florida State matchup
The Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide will match up in the first game of their respective 2025 season on Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience.
Injuries have already been a major story on both sides, particularly for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost starting running back Jam Miller to an upper-body injury earlier in the preseason. Then, just a few days ago, the defense took a big hit as redshirt senior captain and nose tackle Tim Keenan III.
There were also question marks surrounding the availability of redshirt senior right guard Jaeden Roberts, who has been working his way through concussion protocol. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer noted he was making progress on Wednesday but wasn't quite ready to deem him ready to suit up.
Florida State, meanwhile, already ruled out sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.
Alabama Gets Injured Starter Back For Florida State Matchup
The latest news on Roberts leading up to kickoff makes it seem like he will available to play.
In what is an interesting way to announce an injury update, Alabama's official NIL entity, Yea Alabama, posted to social media that Roberts has cleared concussion protocol.
It's still worth wondering if Roberts will be in the starting lineup, considering the missed practice time and game preparation. The Crimson Tide might roll with redshirt senior Geno VanDeMark over Roberts.
If that's how things shake out, it'll mean Alabama will be sending out three new starters along the offensive line in a rocking Doak Campbell Stadium. The Crimson Tide also has a new starting quarterback who doesn't have a ton of experience and is leaning on a trio of backup running backs.
Roberts has started 21 games over the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
