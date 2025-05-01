Another important portal target chooses Miami Hurricanes over FSU Football
The Miami Hurricanes snapped their three-game losing streak to Florida State last season. Now, Mario Cristobal is beating up Mike Norvell and the Seminoles in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Hurricanes have landed countless targets that Florida State was pursuing. The latest is Tennessee safety transfer Jakobe Thomas, who chose Miami on Thursday following a visit to South Florida. The Seminoles were hoping to get a shot at Thomas but he didn't make it to Tallahassee before deciding to play for Cristobal.
This one stings in more ways than one. Florida State is looking for an experienced safety to add to the roster and Thomas was the best available option. Plus, the Seminoles had a previous relationship they were looking to leverage as FSU Offensive Director of Scouting, Rick Stockstill, was Thomas's head coach at Middle Tennessee State for three seasons.
Stockstill was fired following the 2023 season, leading Thomas to make his way to the SEC with Tennessee. Last season, he played for a team that made the College Football Playoff, totaling 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.
Instead of starring in garnet and gold and reuniting with Stockstill, Thomas will now face off against Florida State in early October when the Hurricanes travel to Tallahassee.
Miami previously landed BYU wide receiver transfer Keelan Marion and Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Tony Johnson over the Seminoles. FSU got the final visit for Johnson.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
