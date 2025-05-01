Nole Gameday

Another important portal target chooses Miami Hurricanes over FSU Football

The Hurricanes are beating up the Seminoles in the transfer portal.

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes snapped their three-game losing streak to Florida State last season. Now, Mario Cristobal is beating up Mike Norvell and the Seminoles in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Hurricanes have landed countless targets that Florida State was pursuing. The latest is Tennessee safety transfer Jakobe Thomas, who chose Miami on Thursday following a visit to South Florida. The Seminoles were hoping to get a shot at Thomas but he didn't make it to Tallahassee before deciding to play for Cristobal.

This one stings in more ways than one. Florida State is looking for an experienced safety to add to the roster and Thomas was the best available option. Plus, the Seminoles had a previous relationship they were looking to leverage as FSU Offensive Director of Scouting, Rick Stockstill, was Thomas's head coach at Middle Tennessee State for three seasons.

Stockstill was fired following the 2023 season, leading Thomas to make his way to the SEC with Tennessee. Last season, he played for a team that made the College Football Playoff, totaling 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

Instead of starring in garnet and gold and reuniting with Stockstill, Thomas will now face off against Florida State in early October when the Hurricanes travel to Tallahassee.

Miami previously landed BYU wide receiver transfer Keelan Marion and Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Tony Johnson over the Seminoles. FSU got the final visit for Johnson.

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)

Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Dustin Lewis
