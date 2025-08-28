Billy Napier doubles down on importance of FSU-UF rivalry after SEC scheduling change
Rivalries in college football are everything. They brought the sport into regional relevancies, which transcended into national appeal. Florida and Florida State contributed to this equation with their respective rivalries.
However, with the Southeastern Conference transitioning to nine conference games next season, some are worried that traditional non-conference rivalries could get the boot in the future.
University of Florida head coach Billy Napier has made his stance clear on the status of the Sunshine Showdown between Florida State and UF as the SEC changes its scheduling in 2026.
What Did Billy Napier Say About The Sunshine Showdown?
Napier said that he considers the Sunshine Showdown one of, if not the best, traditional grudge matches in the sport, and it's here to stay.
"That game is historical in relevance and certainly it's not going away," Napier said, per The Gainesville Sun. "Not only would our people not let that happen but their admiration, their alumni, their fanbase would feel the same way."
"We're going to play the game regardless," Napier added. "If they told us we were going to play 11 conference games, we would still play Florida-Florida State. It's one of the greatest, if not the greatest rivalry of all time and pretty special for both teams."
Napier, the head coach of the Florida Gators since the 2022 season, has gone 1-2 against the 'Noles in their three matchups during his tenure.
His record at UF is currently 19-19 (10-14 SEC), with a 1-1 record in bowl games.
Florida snapped Florida State's two-game winning streak in the rivalry last season, defeating the Seminoles 31-11 in Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Gators open their season against Long Island on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in Gainesville. They will square off against the Seminoles on Nov. 29 in Gainesville as well.
