Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is here, and it's one of the most pivotal in Florida State Football history. Last year's debacle doesn't need to be rehashed, as I've done everything I can to push it out of my mind, but a 2-10 season puts everyone on edge.
Can Norvell prove that last season was a fluke and put the Seminoles back where they're supposed to be? Or are we in for another disappointing season that literally cannot be worse than a year ago?
The first game won't be easy, as the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Tallahassee and a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff on ABC. They're entering their second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who does have some pressure on him, as well. There are high expectations for that program, and another 9-4 season probably wouldn't be good enough.
This is a tough task for Norvell's Seminoles. Can they overcome expectations?
READ MORE: Alabama hit with injuries ahead of FSU football game and it could be a big problem
Seminole Headlines
Overhauled Roster
As was needed, this is an entirely new roster for the Seminoles. Of the projected starters, including the specialists, at least 15 of them were either on a different team last year or were backups. Or both. And that's not even counting Richie Leonard IV or Roydell Williams, who only played in a couple of games last season.
The only true returning starters are Omar Graham, Justin Cryer, Darrell Jackson, and KJ Kirkland (who is an OR). Earl Little Jr. and Shyheim Brown could be in that mix as well, but the smoke out of the preseason about Brown hasn't been the strongest, and he's listed as a backup now behind Ashlynd Barker.
There's a new quarterback in Tommy Castellanos (more on that later), basically an entirely new offensive line, two new top receivers, a new linebacking corps, and a new punter and kicker. Even if the overhaul was absolutely desperately needed, that many newcomers as starters can take time to get used to each other. Unfortunately, they don't have that time.
New Play-callers on Each Side of the Ball
It wasn't surprising when Mike Norvell let go of offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller before the end of last season. The replacements were surprising, though.
Now calling the plays on offense after Norvell had been handling it for the last few seasons is his old boss at Tulsa, Gus Malzahn, who left his head coach spot at UCF to be the OC in Tallahassee. The good news? A lot of the terminology, concepts, and schemes will be the same.
The bad news? Malzahn had been UCF's play-caller last season and gave up control halfway through the season because they were averaging just 23.5 PPG against the first six power conference opponents of the season. However, the person he handed control to is Tim Harris Jr., who is now FSU's wide receivers coach.
Malzahn, who was Auburn's coach when FSU played them in the national championship, has usually had good offenses, especially running the ball. More often than not, as a play-caller, he's finished in the top 30 of total offense, and he's found success with dual-threat QBs. But it is fair to wonder if the game is starting to pass the 59-year-old by.
On defense is Tony White, who comes in after helping Nebraska become a top-20 defense in each of the last two seasons, and he was successful at Syracuse before that. He brings his unique 3-3-5 defense after FSU had been running a 4-2-5 for the better part of 13 years, but it is multiple, versatile, and effective when run correctly.
White brought with him a few people to help him out: Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton to coach the defensive line, Evan Cooper to coach the safeties, Stefon Thompson as a veteran linebacker in the room, and James Williams as a pass rusher off the edge. FSU's defense wasn't as bad as the numbers might suggest last year, but they certainly weren't great. This new scheme change should be exciting to watch.
Making a Statement Before the Season Even Begins
This is a very important season for everyone in the program. They know they need to make a statement, and they made one before the season even began by dismissing safety Conrad Hussey.
He was a once-promising prospect who showed a lot of potential in his freshman season in 2023, but he was downright bad in 2024, and he supposedly fought a staff member in camp before he was dismissed. It was a clear message to the rest of the team to step up, because they won't be tolerating the laziness that seemed to be the standard last year.
Safety was already a big point of concern for me, and losing Hussey doesn't make it any better, even if he significantly regressed last season. But if getting rid of a bad apple means avoiding a season like last year, then I'm good with that.
READ MORE: How to watch Florida State vs. Alabama: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
Three Burning Questions
How Will Alabama Respond to Tommy Castellanos' Offseason Comments?
Tommy Castellanos is Florida State's new quarterback after time at Boston College and UCF (where he played under Malzahn). He's an infinitely better fit at QB than DJ Uiagalelei was last season, but there are questions surrounding the QB after his last season at BC ended early because of... disagreements with Bill O'Brien.
By all accounts, he's been a great leader in the locker room, and his running ability will open something for FSU's offense that they didn't have last year. He is also not lacking in confidence whatsoever.
"People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
That's what Castellanos said in an offseason interview with On3. To say that is a bold statement is putting it lightly. It may have been easier for FSU to sneak into this game under the radar, lulling Alabama to sleep with last year's 2-10 record. That probably won't happen anymore.
Who Leads at Running Back?
This is a question for both teams. Jam Miller was expected to be the bellcow for Alabama, but he suffered a dislocated collarbone in a scrimmage and is expected to be out until 'Bama's SEC opener at the end of September.
Without Miller, it'll be a combination of Richard Young, Daniel Hill, and Louisiana transfer Dre Washington. But not having Jam Miller is a massive loss, and it may be tough for them to replace that production initially.
Then there's Florida State. Former Alabama RB Roydell Williams probably gets the first carry, but this is a deep and talented room with Oklahoma transfer Gavin Sawchuk, Samuel Singleton, Kam Davis, Jaylin Lucas, Caziah Holmes, and true freshman Ousmane Kromah, who can't be counted out.
Pair that talented running back room with a dual-threat QB in Tommy Castellanos, and this should be a much-improved rushing attack, but I'm curious to see how the carries are split in FSU's backfield.
How Will Ty Simpson Perform in His First Ever Start?
Alabama officially named former five-star Ty Simpson their starting quarterback, making this the first start for the redshirt junior. In 16 career appearances, Simpson is 29 of 50 for 381 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also has 22 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
For a guy who has been around and has an elite pedigree, he really doesn't have much experience. And his first start is going to come in Doak Campbell against an aggravated fanbase. That could go a number of different ways. I expect Alabama to lean on the run even with Jam Miller out, but Alabama will want to get Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard the ball eventually.
Alabama vs. Florida State Prediction
Alabama is favored by 13.5 points with an over/under of 50.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
I'll be frank, I'm not very high on this Florida State roster. For those of you who watched our record predictions podcast on "Hear the Spear," or really any podcast this offseason, that shouldn't be a surprise.
While I think they'll have a much-improved rushing attack, what happens when they have to play from behind? They really don't have much experience at receiver, and while the tight ends look great on paper, how realistic is it that they can build a passing attack through them?
The defense should be better coached, and the linebacker room is the best it has been in a long time, but I'm still not totally convinced that the entire defense is talented enough. Tony White's scheme is good against the run, something I expect Alabama to want to try and establish, but that's going to rely on players like Darrell Jackson being much more consistent than he was last season.
Alabama is just a much more talented team, and FSU is going to have to build chemistry on the fly with an offensive line that was banged up in the spring and summer.
If I were to look through garnet-tinted glasses, I could talk myself into Gus Malzahn having a winning experience as a play-caller against Alabama, running quarterbacks often giving the Crimson Tide issues, and an improved defense making a difference. I just can't get myself there. I need to see how this team performs before I even consider picking an upset like this.
Florida State probably starts hot, looking to prove a point, with scores on the first two possessions, but then they really struggle to move the ball as Alabama adjusts.
So, in my best Pat McAfee voice, as much as it pains me to say it, "Give me Alabama."
Alabama 30, Florida State 13
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Roll Tide vs. Roll Tribe: Three key matchups to watch in Florida State-Alabama showdown
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok