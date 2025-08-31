Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles opened the 2025 season in shocking fashion on Saturday afternoon with a 31-17 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Seminoles were heavy underdogs prior to kickoff in Doak Campbell Stadium, but that's why they play the game.
From the onset, FSU was the more physical team, especially on offense. The defense settled in as things progressed.
After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, the Seminoles only surrendered two more scores (one touchdown, one field goal) over Alabama's final nine possessions. In the process, defensive coordinator Tony White and his unit forced three turnovers on downs, three punts, and a missed field goal.
READ MORE: FSU football storms Doak Campbell Stadium after beating down No. 8 Alabama
Perhaps one of the more impressive sequences of the game came when the Seminoles were faced with adversity. Following a quick three-and-out, it seemed like Florida State was about to get the ball back. Instead, Jaylin Lucas second guessed a fair catch decision on a punt, leading to a muff off his shin which the Crimson Tide recovered.
Suddenly back on the field in their own territory, the Seminoles shut Alabama down in just five plays. Pressure from the defense led to three straight incompletions from quarterback Ty Simpson, including a missed connection to Ryan Williams on fourth down.
It was a complete victory for Florida State in all phases of the game.
So who were the top Seminoles on offense and defense?
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. RB Jaylin Lucas (78.1) - 21 snaps
After a year of waiting, Florida State fans finally got to see what Lucas brings to the table. In his first game back from a season-ending injury, Lucas led the team with two catches for 66 yards, including a 64-yard catch-and-run on a wheel route to set up a touchdown on the next play.
Lucas also rushed six times for 22 yards. He's a dynamic piece in a deep backfield.
2. WR Micahi Danzy (77.2) - 14 snaps
Danzy made the transition from running back to wide receiver over the offseason and delivered one of the most electric plays in the win. With the game tied at seven, Danzy took an end around 32 yards to the house. That gave the Seminoles a lead they would never relinquish.
Later on, Danzy created another big gain on a similar play design. His speed is a weapon the Seminoles have to find ways to use.
Danzy rushed three times for 56 yards and a touchdown.
3. QB Tommy Castellanos (76.6) - 65 snaps
Castellanos was the steady presence that guided the Seminoles in his first start with the program. His athleticism flashed but he stayed under control, taking what was available and keeping drives moving.
The senior quarterback completed 9/14 passes for 152 yards while rushing 16 times for a game-high 78 yards and a touchdown.
4. RB Ousmane Kromah (72.1) - 10 snaps
One of the most highly-regarded freshmen on the roster, it didn't take long for Kromah to show up with his tough running style. At certain points, he looked like James Wilder Jr. reincarnated.
Kromah should be fun to watch grow through the year. He rushed seven times for 31 yards and caught a pass for a seven-yard gain.
5. RB Gavin Sawchuk (70.6) - 19 snaps
Another player making his Florida State debut and the third running back in the top five graded players, Sawchuk's physicality popped out as well. Sporting a thick lower body, he was able to power through defenders.
That wasn't even more evident than on Sawchuk's game-clinching 14-yard touchdown run where he carried half the Alabama defense into the end zone. He rushed six times for 28 yards and a touchdown and added a three-yard reception.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. WR Duce Robinson (55.3) - 61 snaps
Robinson dropped a ball in the second half that forced Florida State to settle for a field goal. However, his downfield blocking arguably set up Danzy's touchdown run.
The grades don't always tell the full story. Robinson caught two passes for 18 yards.
4. C Luke Petitbon (53.6) - 65 snaps
Petitbon started and played every snap for Florida State on offense. His effort stood out.
3. LT Gunnar Hansen (52.5) - 65 snaps
Hansen started and played every snap for the Seminoles on offense. Hansen also had a big block on the Danzy scoring run.
2. WR Jayvan Boggs (50.3) - 31 snaps
Boggs became the first true freshman to start at wide receiver for the Seminoles in nearly three decades. He almost made a ridiculous catch on the first drive on an underthrown pass from Castellanos but it ended up falling out of his hands.
Regardless, he played the second-most snaps among wide receivers but didn't record a catch.
1. TE Landen Thomas (48.2) - 4 snaps
Thomas dealt with an injury for most of the preseason. The main improvement that's necessary going into his second season is in the blocking department. Thomas had a team-low 39.4 run-blocking grade.
That led to the Seminoles opting for more physical tight ends such as Randy Pittman Jr. and Markeston Douglas to soak up most of the snaps.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. DB Earl Little Jr. (81.8) - 66 snaps
Little Jr. was excellent against his former team, recording a career-high nine tackles and one tackle for loss. His energy and effort stood out as Little Jr. was flying around.
He played all but nine snaps on defense. This is exactly what Norvell and Tony White expected from a rising star who has grown into a leader.
2. DL Deante McCray (74.4) - 24 snaps
McCray contributed off the bench along a defensive line that used a ton of bodies. He consistently had success against Alabama's offensive front, totaling one tackle and one tackle for loss. McCray was disruptive and helped crash down on gaps.
3. DB Ja'Bril Rawls (71.7) - 60 snaps
In the first start of his career, Rawls put together quite the showing. He rose to the occasion against one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country.
Rawls recorded six tackles and one pass deflection. He wasn't afraid to put his face in the fan.
4. DL Jayson Jenkins (69.2) - 24 snaps
Jenkins made his Florida State debut following a recovery from an Achilles injury. He only totaled one tackle but is a player who should get more comfortable as the season goes on.
5. LB Omar Graham Jr. (68.5) - 22 snaps
Graham Jr. started for the Seminoles, recording two tackles. He was part of a solid effort from Florida State's linebacker unit.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. DL Darryll Desir (52.3) - 19 snaps
Desir made his first college appearance against Alabama as a true freshman and looked like one. That's to be expected. It does show how confident the Seminoles are in him and his twin brother, Mandrell Desir.
Both players were in the game before the conclusion of the first drive, including on a critical third down.
4. DL KJ Sampson (51.5) - 13 snaps
Sampson saw action off the bench behind Darrell Jackson Jr. and Daniel Lyons. He wasn't credited with any stats.
3. DL Deamontae Diggs (49.9) - 11 snaps
Diggs is someone we didn't hear a ton about during the preseason but he showed up in a big way. He recorded the only sack by either team in the first half.
Florida State mainly used him in pass-rushing situations. He recorded one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
2. DE James Williams (42.8) - 31 snaps
It was an up-and down day for Williams in his first game with the Seminoles. He put plenty of pressure on Ty Simpson but also struggled to finish sacks and lost contain a few scrambles.
This was a learning experience for Williams as this marked the most snaps he's played against an elite team. He's another player who will get better for Florida State with more experience.
Williams totaled one tackle and two quarterback hurries.
1. CB Quindarrius Jones (42.3) - 20 snaps
Jones was the defender the Crimson Tide picked on the most through the air. He committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone in the fourth quarter. However, the Seminoles went on to turn Alabama over on downs on that possession.
He did have a big play in the first half, blowing up a screen for a loss that ultimately led to a missed field goal. Jones totaled one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.
Full Grades:
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok