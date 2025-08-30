Thomas Castellanos scores FSU football's first touchdown of 2025 season
Florida State's showdown against Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium didn't get off to the start Seminole fans were hoping for.
The Crimson Tide received the opening kickoff and went right down the field. New starting quarterback Ty Simpson didn't have to do much, throwing just three passes as Alabama racked up 75 yards in 16 plays.
The crowd overlooking Bobby Bowden Field was rightfully nervous as Florida State finally got its chance on offense.
That's when senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos went to work in his first start with the Seminoles.
Castellanos Leads Florida State To Opening Drive Touchdown
Castellanos settled in with a short screen pass to junior wide receiver Duce Robinson, giving him his first completion at Florida State. He didn't waste much time showcasing his game-changing athleticism, rushing for a first down two plays later.
There have been question marks surrounding Castellanos' arm. He put those to rest with a deep throw to true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs down the seam that was dropped. Castellanos didn't blink, launching another rocket on 3rd and 11 and finding senior wide receiver Squirrel White for a diving catch.
White's grab resulted in Florida State picking up 40 yards.
On the next play, Castellanos scampered up the right side to score his first touchdown with the Seminoles. The effort tied up Florida State with Alabama.
Since then, the Crimson Tide missed a field goal and FSU responded with a 32-yard jet sweep touchdown by redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy.
Through three drives, Castellanos is 7/8 for 81 yards while rushing seven times for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Florida State leads No. 8 Alabama, 14-7, with 3:50 to play until the half.
