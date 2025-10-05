Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Miami
The Florida State Seminoles blew their opportunity to make a statement against the Miami Hurricanes in a primetime matchup at Doak Campbell. Instead, for the second straight year, the Hurricanes defeated the Seminoles and will have bragging rights on their side until 2026.
FSU was plagued by a trio of turnovers, two of which were turned into touchdowns for Miami. The first was an absolute backbreaker.
Facing a 4th and 8 from Miami territory in the second quarter, head coach Mike Norvell elected to leave his offense on the field. Instead of a conversion, quarterback Tommy Castellanos was picked off by Bryce Fitzgerald.
On the very next play, the Hurricanes pulled off a flea-flicker as Carson Beck hit Malachi Toney for a 44-yard touchdown. The momentum in Tallahassee flipped in an instant, leaving the Seminoles staggering.
Miami built a 28-3 lead. Florida State did respond in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late in a 28-22 defeat.
Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the loss?
*Minimum 10 snaps
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. QB Tommy Castellanos (76.7) - 88 snaps
Castellanos was Florida State's highest graded player on offense for the third straight game despite tossing two picks. He didn't look comfortable as Miami put a ton of pressure on the Seminoles throughout the night.
FSU did find a rhythm late in the game as Castellanos led three consecutive scoring drives to end the contest. He completed 25/45 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 16 times for 57 yards.
2. WR Jayvan Boggs (64.5) - 23 snaps
Boggs returned after missing the Virginia game due to an injury. He caught one of his two targets for 14 yards.
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy started in his place with Boggs contributing off the bench.
3. RB Ousmane Kromah (64.4) - 20 snaps
Kromah made the first start of his college career against Miami.
Though he lost a fumble in the first half, Kromah rushed six times for 23 yards and caught two passes for 37 yards.
On FSU's first drive, Kromah reeled in a 28-yard catch out of the backfield.
4. WR Duce Robinson (63.1) - 86 snaps
Robinson played all but two snaps on offense, catching six passes for a team-high 87 yards. He nearly scored a touchdown on Florida State's first possession.
However, uncalled pass interfernce in the end zone forced the Seminoles to settle for a field goal.
5. WR Micahi Danzy (62.9) - 52 snaps
Danzy saw the third-most playing time at wide receiver behind Robinson and McCoy. He caught two passes for 29 yards and rushed two times for three yards.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. RT Micah Pettus (52.4) - 25 snaps
Pettus exited the game early due to an injury. He was replaced by Adrian Medley at right tackle with Jacob Rizy taking over at right guard. Both players graded out worse than Pettus.
4. OL Jacob Rizy (51.2) - 64 snaps
Rizy posted a career-worst grade. He gave up four pressures.
3. WR Squirrel White (47.4) - 32 snaps
White didn't record any stats on offense in the loss. He had a chance to create a big play over the middle in the third quarter but the ball bounced off his hands.
On the season, White has caught just four passes for 52 yards. One of those receptions went for 40 yards in the season opener.
2. RG/RT Adrian Medley (43.4) - 87 snaps
Medley posted a career-worst PFF grade. He shifted from right guard to right tackle after Pettus went down.
The struggles were evident as he allowed a team-high nine pressures. Medley only gave up three pressures in his first four starts.
1. LT Gunnar Hansen (29.2) - 88 snaps
Hansen also posted a career-worst PFF grade, including a 9.1 pass-blocking grade. He gave up four pressures after giving up five total in the first four games.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. LB Omar Graham Jr. (78.2) - 17 snaps
Graham Jr. had a solid showing against Miami for the second straight year. He recorded two tackles.
However, Graham Jr. only played the fifth-most snaps among linebackers. He's due for more playing time.
2. DL Deante McCray (72.3) - 34 snaps
McCray made his first start of the season. He recorded four tackles and a quarterback hurry.
3. DL Daniel Lyons (70.7) - 35 snaps
Lyons started in the middle, totaling three tackles and a tackle for loss.
4. DB Shyheim Brown (69.4)- 21 snaps
Brown came in off the bench as he's done for the entirety of the season. He was credited with four tackles.
5. LB Stefon Thompson (69.3) - 24 snaps
Thompson tied for second on the team with six tackles, his most in a game at Florida State to this point of the year.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. DE James Williams (54.8) - 13 snaps
Williams started but played sparingly, mostly seeing action in pass-rushing situations. He's struggled to acclimate to an every-down role.
That's led to a decrease in playing time as the season has progressed. Williams wasn't credited with any stats.
4. DL Darryll Desir (53.3) - 34 snaps
Desir made the first start of his college career against a veteran Miami offensive line. He finished with two tackles, having some trouble defending the run.
3. LB Justin Cryer (51.1) - 28 snaps
Cryer got lost in coverage a few times during the course of the game. He recorded four tackles.
2. DL Kevin Wynn (39.6) - 13 snaps
Wynn made his Florida State debut against the No. 3 team in the country. He looked like a true freshman but his size stood out in brief playing time.
1. DB Earl Little Jr. (31.5) - 55 snaps
Little Jr. posted the second-worst PFF grade of his career. He struggled to tackle and wasn't any better in coverage.
Though he recorded a team-high seven tackles, Little Jr. missed two tackles and was juked out by Malachi Toney on a big touchdown in the third quarter.
Full Grades:
