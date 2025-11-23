Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. NC State Wolfpack
Another road trip, another road loss for Florida State. That's the main story coming out of the Seminoles' 21-11 defeat to North Carolina State where the team once again shot itself in the foot.
FSU turned the ball over four times, including back-to-back muffed punts in the fourth quarter, committed eight penalties, with one of those backing up a field goal attempt that was ultimately missed, and played flat-out poor situational football all night.
READ MORE: Three honest thoughts on FSU's error-plagued loss to North Carolina State
It's the same thing every time Florida State travels outside of the 850. Is there anything else worth saying?
Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the loss?
*Minimum 5 snaps
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. WR Lawayne McCoy (84.0) - 9 snaps
McCoy started in the slot and caught three passes for 45 yards on Florida State's first two drives. However, he was knocked out of the game on a big hit that was called targeting on the field, then reversed by the replay booth. McCoy went to the locker room and didn't return.
2. C Luke Petitbon (79.1) - 70 snaps
Petitbon started at center for the 11th straight game. He posted a season-high PFF grade, including an 85.4 pass-blocking grade.
3. QB Tommy Castellanos (78.8) - 70 snaps
This doesn't really make a ton of sense but maybe it speaks to how poorly the rest of Florida State's offense performed.
Castellanos completed 16/32 passes for 203 yards with one touchdown and two interception. He led the team with 11 rushes for 76 yards. Castellanos seemed out of rhythm after getting picked off on the first drive.
The outing didn't inspire much confidence as NC State entered the game with the worst passing defense in the FBS.
4. WR Jayvan Boggs (71.4) - 55 snaps
Boggs stepped into a significant role following McCoy's injury. He caught a season-high four passes for 56 yards and added a successful two-point conversion.
However, the true freshman dealt with a scary scene after the game when he collapsed on the field. Boggs was evaluated by medical staff and is believed to be ok.
5. RB Roydell Williams (70.2) - 24 snaps
Florida State's running back rotation got another twist with Samuel Singleton Jr. sidelined. That led redshirt senior Roydell Williams to record his first carry since the Miami game.
Williams rushed seven times for 32 yards and added a reception for nine yards. His 24 snaps were his most playing time since the win over Alabama.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. RG Adrian Medley (55.3) - 70 snaps
Medley started at right guard for the 11th straight game. He graded out poorly as a run-blocker.
4. TE Markeston Douglas (55.1) - 9 snaps
Douglas started but didn't see much playing time. He wasn't credited with any statistics and didn't make an impact as a blocker.
3. RB Ousmane Kromah (53.4) - 11 snaps
Kromah saw his second-fewest number of snaps since Florida State's game against Virginia. It seems like a weird move by the Seminoles as the true freshman has grown throughout the season.
He finished the loss with four carries for 12 yards and one catch that netted three yards.
2. WR Micahi Danzy (51.0) - 58 snaps
Danzy started but was held without a catch for the second straight game and just the third time this season.
This is the first time Danzy hasn't recorded any all-purpose yards in a game in 2025.
1. TE Randy Pittman Jr. (50.2) - 65 snaps
Pittman Jr. caught two passes for 11 yards and added a 14-yard rush. However, he graded out with a team-worst 49.8 run-blocking grade.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. DL Darryll Desir (78.2) - 41 snaps
Desir came off the bench and made an impact alongside his twin brother, Mandrell. Darryll recorded a career-high seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
2. LB Stefon Thompson (74.0) - 40 snaps
Thompson had his best game in a Florida State uniform, totaling a season-high nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss. He finally looks to be getting healthy after a midseason injury.
3. DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (73.7) - 55 snaps
Jackson Jr. showed up in this matchup, fighting through double teams to continue a solid season that's flown under the radar. He recorded a season-high seven tackles.
4. DL Daniel Lyons (69.8) - 43 snaps
Lyons started and totaled three tackles.
5. LB Blake Nichelson (67.3) - 35 snaps
Nichelson started and made a big play on the first drive, but was pretty quiet after that. He totaled five tackles and a tackle for loss.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. CB Shamar Arnoux (55.4) - 56 snaps
Arnoux started for the second straight game due to Ja'Bril Rawls' season-ending injury. The true freshman struggled, giving up the game-sealing touchdown and committing a penalty in the end zone. He recorded six tackles.
4. CB Charles Lester III (52.8) - 14 snaps
Lester came off the bench as his role has increased due to the thin depth at cornerback. He wasn't credited with any statistics.
3. LB Omar Graham Jr. (52.2) - 30 snaps
Graham Jr. was questionable entering the game but still played 30 snaps. He totaled two tackes.
2. DL KJ Sampson (47.9) - 13 snaps
Sampson didn't put up any stats in brief action off the bench. He's been passed in the rotation by the twins.
1. S K.J. Kirkland (30.0) - 18 snaps
An all-around night to forget for redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland, who was Florida State's lowest-graded defensive player, along with having a punt smack off his head and bounce directly back to the punter.
Kirkland has played in 26 games over his three years with the Seminoles. Friday night marked a career-worst PFF grade (30.0). He totaled four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Full Grades:
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok