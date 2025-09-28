Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Virginia
The Florida State Seminoles couldn't get a stop to save their lives during a 46-38 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night.
Virginia put together three 12+ play drives that lasted six minutes or longer during regulation, including on back-to-back possessions to begin the second half. The worst part about it is that the Cavaliers didn't do anything tricky.
From pounding the ball to underneath passes, Florida State simply had no answers for a Virginia offense that ranked in the top-15 in points per game and yards per game coming into the evening.
The Seminoles surrendered more points than in their first three games combined and allowed the Cavaliers to finish a combined 9/15 on third and fourth down.
It was a porous performance, one that looked completely different than what Florida State did to Alabama on August 30. Instead of the Seminoles, it was the Cavaliers who set the tone and level of physicality for most of the night.
Florida State's offense played well enough to win but three turnovers and multiple penalties stood out. The Seminoles never seemed in sync as quarterback Tommy Castellanos was off-target on a few throws, running back Gavin Sawchuk fumbled for the first time in roughly two years, and wide receiver Micahi Danzy had a ball inexplicably fall out of his hands that was nearly a turnover.
The team has no choice but to wash away the bad and flip the page to Miami.
Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the loss?
*Minimum 10 snaps
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. QB Tommy Castellanos (86.5) - 83 snaps
Castellanos was Florida State's highest-graded player on offense for the second straight week despite throwing two interceptions. He struggled with his accuracy at certain points of the loss but did lead the Seminoles to five touchdown drives, including a clutch scoring throw to Randy Pittman Jr. late in regulation.
The senior quarterback completed 18/32 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 14 rushes for a team-high 78 yards and another score.
2. WR Duce Robinson (84.0) - 80 snaps
Everyone will remember the bobbled pass and controversial review that took a touchdown off the board in double overtime. It's unfortunate because Robinson put together a heck of a game.
Robinson hauled in nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. He produced his second 100-yard performance in the last three outings.
Interestingly enough, Robinson wasn't credited with a drop.
3. RB Ousmane Kromah (80.5) - 17 snaps
Kromah saw his most extensive playing time so far and put together a solid game. He rushed 12 times for 63 yards.
One of those carries went for a career-long 23 yards, which was also Florida State's longest rush of the game.
4. TE Randy Pittman Jr. (74.5) - 81 snaps
It makes sense for Pittman Jr. to be in the top-5 as he made plays all over the field on offense for the Seminoles.
Pittman Jr. threw a touchdown, rushed for a score, and caught a touchdown, showing off exactly why he's been labeled versatile and multi-faceted since before the season began.
In his return from an injury, Pittman Jr. didn't miss a beat. He was Florida State's second-highest grading run blocker (75.9).
5. TE Markeston Douglas (72.1) - 35 snaps
Douglas recorded the highest run-blocking grade on the offense and posted a season-best overall grade in the process.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. RT Micah Pettus (61.6) - 83 snaps
Pettus only allowed one pressure but posted the second-worst run blocking grade among offensive linemen.
4. RB Gavin Sawchuk (60.0) - 60 snaps
Sawchuk fumbled for the first time in nearly two years and Virginia cashed in the turnover for a touchdown. He did get into the end zone later in the game and leads FSU with seven total touchdowns but that's a play Sawchuk wants back.
3. LT Gunnar Hansen (59.9) - 82 snaps
Hansen started and played all but one offensive snap. He briefly went down in the first half and was replaced by redshirt Jacob Rizy.
2. WR Squirrel White (57.6) - 57 snaps
White finished with two catches for five yards. It was a quiet night in his return from an injury that sidelined him against Kent State.
To make matters worse, White was caught in the middle of Virginia's field-storming.
1. RG Adrian Medley (56.1) - 83 snaps
Medley recorded the lowest run-blocking grade on the roster. It's never good when three of the lowest graded players make up 3/5 of your starting offensive line.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. DB Shyheim Brown (80.1) - 32 snaps
Brown showed up big for Florida State at different stages of the game. Amazingly enough, he finished with a career-best overall grade, finishing third on the team with nine tackles.
2. DL Deante McCray (78.7) - 43 snaps
McCray was one of the only Seminoles on the defensive line to have any impact. He totaled six tackles, the most of any player in the trenches.
3. DL Mandrell Desir (71.7) - 43 snaps
Williams had his most productive outing at Florida State, tying for a team-high four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
It's a promising sign but the Seminoles will be looking for more on Friday night.
4. DB Ashlynd Barker (71.0) - 53 snaps
Barker finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. He accounted for FSU's only two sacks and half of the tackles for loss.
5. DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (70.1) - 66 snaps
Jackson Jr. was credited with five tackles. He didn't have the type of dominating game against a beat-up offensive line that most expected.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. DB Earl Little Jr. (55.9) - 80 snaps
Little Jr. recorded a team-high 13 tackles but left a few out on the field as well. He was one of seven defenders with a 55.7 or worse tackling grade. Little Jr. was credited with three missed tackles.
4. LB Stefon Thompson (55.4) - 25 snaps
Thompson started and was another Seminole who had tackling issues. He totaled one tackle.
3. DL Jayson Jenkins (53.7) - 15 snaps
Jenkins struggled as he continues to work his way back from a significant offseason injury. He recorded two tackles.
2. LB Justin Cryer (53.5) - 58 snaps
Cryer had issues in coverage and bringing down opposing ball-carriers. Overall, it was a rough performance from the linebackers.
1. DL KJ Sampson (50.6) - 12 snaps
It's been a tough start to the season for Sampson, who has routinely been among the lowest-graded players. FSU was hoping to get Kevin Wynn back, who warmed up. However, Wynn didn't end up seeing any action.
Full Grades:
