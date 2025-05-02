BREAKING: Florida State adds USC Trojans transfer Jarvis Boatwright to defensive backfield
Florida State's activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal has ramped up over the last few days.
On Friday, the Seminoles landed their fifth transfer in the last seven days as former USC safety Jarvis Boatwright revealed his plans to continue his college career in Tallahassee. Boatwright made his decision shortly after a visit to Florida State.
Boatwright signed with the Trojans as a three-star prospect out of Clearwater High School. The Seminoles offered and hosted him for multiple visits prior to his pledge to USC. In 2024, Boatwright didn't see any game action on the West Coast while recovering from an injury. He entered the portal on April 22.
As a senior at Clearwater, Boatwright totaled 102 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and one interception. However, he was limited to four games in his junior season due to an injury. That means he's missed time during the season in two of the last three years.in
The Florida native appeared to want to get back closer to home and he'll be able to do that with the Seminoles. Boatwright will be competing for playing time in a safety room that includes redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Shyheim Brown, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland.
Boatwright is the 22nd second transfer to join Florida State and the 47th new addition. As of now, nearly half of the roster will be made up of players who didn't play for the program a year ago.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defender will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
