BREAKING: Florida State adds USC Trojans transfer Jarvis Boatwright to defensive backfield

The Seminoles are bringing in their fifth transfer of the spring.

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal has ramped up over the last few days.

On Friday, the Seminoles landed their fifth transfer in the last seven days as former USC safety Jarvis Boatwright revealed his plans to continue his college career in Tallahassee. Boatwright made his decision shortly after a visit to Florida State.

Boatwright signed with the Trojans as a three-star prospect out of Clearwater High School. The Seminoles offered and hosted him for multiple visits prior to his pledge to USC. In 2024, Boatwright didn't see any game action on the West Coast while recovering from an injury. He entered the portal on April 22.

As a senior at Clearwater, Boatwright totaled 102 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and one interception. However, he was limited to four games in his junior season due to an injury. That means he's missed time during the season in two of the last three years.in

The Florida native appeared to want to get back closer to home and he'll be able to do that with the Seminoles. Boatwright will be competing for playing time in a safety room that includes redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Shyheim Brown, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland.

Boatwright is the 22nd second transfer to join Florida State and the 47th new addition. As of now, nearly half of the roster will be made up of players who didn't play for the program a year ago.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defender will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)

Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

