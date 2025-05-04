BREAKING: Florida State secures veteran North Carolina WR transfer Gavin Blackwell
Florida State has a need for experience in its wide receiver room following a trio of departures from the unit last month.
The Seminoles have been kicking the tires on multiple options in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last few weeks and they've found a pass-catcher to add to the program.
On Sunday, former North Carolina wide receiver Gavin Blackwell announced plans to continue his college career in Tallahassee. Blackwell was at Florida State for a visit leading up to his decision.
Blackwell spent the last four seasons with the Tar Heels after signing with the program as a four-star prospect in 2021. Last fall, he appeared in just four games, catching four passes for 43 yards.
The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pound wide receiver had his most productive campaign in 2022, hauling in 18 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.
Overall, Blackwell has appeared in 29 games and made seven starts at the college level. He's recorded 31 catches for 448 yards and one touchdown. Blackwell holds a 13.9% drop rate, according to PFF.
Blackwell instantly becomes the third-most productive wide receiver on Florida State's roster alongside senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson. All three players are transfers who will be going into their first year with the Seminoles.
Missing on earlier targets in the portal such as Keelan Marion (BYU to Miami), TreyShun Hurry (San Jose State to Louisville), and Tony Johnson (Cincinnati to Miami) could come back to the Seminoles. Florida State will be relying on a lot of unproven players as nine of the 11 wide receivers are underclassmen.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Running Back Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Oklahoma)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
