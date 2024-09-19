Cal Golden Bears Head Coach Justin Wilcox Discusses Florida State Game
After a disastrous start to the season, the Florida State Seminoles continue to search for the missing pieces and add to the win column for the first time this season. With the Seminoles' first two games being against ACC opponents, they not only start 0-3 overall but 0-2 in conference play, which means it is necessary to win out to even have a chance at once again playing for a conference title. This week, the Seminoles are back in ACC action against new member Cal, who will play its first conference game against FSU.
Earlier this week, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox spoke with the media regarding the opportunity to play a team with as much history as Florida State, as well as how the team has been preparing for the trip across the country.
"We try to bring a great sense of urgency and intensity each and every week. We have obviously a ton of respect for Florida State, all you gotta do is turn the video on, I mean I'm sure we'll get to them, but we try to bring intensity and urgency each time we're out there because if we don't do that, then we're doing ourselves and the team a disservice. There's only so many chances you get to do this, and thankfully, our team recognizes that and they do a really good job each week coming out there with some urgency."
Like the entire country, Wilcox has been surprised to see Florida State go from a team in the hunt from a preseason top ten team and playoff contender to being a winless team at the bottom of the FBS. With that being said, Wilcox still believes FSU is a threat, saying that the film speaks for itself and they are on the edge of playing great football here in Tallahassee.
"I think they are a very very talented football team. The games haven't gone their way for one reason or another. We recognize how slim the margins are in playing great football and not great football, and they are a very gifted team, they've got really good coaches, and they are a prideful outfit, so we know what's in store, and we'll have to play our best game and our guys are expecting that. And so what's important is our guys have a really good week of practice, because all you have to do, and I understand records are records, but if you sit down in our offices and turn the tape on, you see what you see, and you trust that, and our players do the same thing."
The Golden Bears are on a six-game regular season win streak dating back to November in their 42-39 win over Washington State. As for 2024, one of Cal's three wins comes against Auburn, where the Golden Bears took down the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium 21-14. Time and time again Cal has proved themselves as a winning team, and Wilcox believes this is their opportunity to cement that belief.
"Well, it would mean we went out and played our best game of the season thus far and had an opportunity to go 4-0. As I mentioned, I think there's only so many chances you get, it's going to be a great venue, we've never been down there before, again, in a different place with some great players and coaches so it's an unbelievably exciting opportunity."
One of the biggest question marks around the Seminoles is quarterback DJ Uiagalalei, although the offense as a whole has been problematic since game 1 in Ireland, Uiagalalei has only shown flashes of what he can be, and at times, has looked questionable as a leader in this offense. Despite the struggles, Wilcox praised Uiagalalei, adding that he has been impressed by Uiagalelei since his early high school days.
"DJ is a really talented guy, I remember him in high school, even in early years of high school. He's a big, physical guy who can throw the ball all over the place. He's played a lot of football, he played an excellent game against us last year, and so we've got a ton of respect for him. He can throw it, he's really hard to tackle because he's so big, so we've got a lot of respect for DJ."
The Golden Bears and Seminoles will face off in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday September 21st. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST and the game will air on ESPN 2.
