CFB Analyst calls Tommy Castellanos’ Alabama comment bold but justified

Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos recently shared his belief that the Crimson Tide defense could have trouble stopping him on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.

The Florida State Seminoles, with their new transfer quarterback (UCF, Boston College) Tommy Castellanos, have one of the toughest tests to open the season as the Alabama Crimson Tide come to Tallahassee on Aug. 30.

Castellanos set the college football landscape on fire after he made some interesting comments in an interview with On3's Pete Nakos.

“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."

But that's not all.

The FSU field general added that his unique skill set will make it harder for teams to prepare and play against him on the gridiron.

"I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."

On3's J.D. PicKell diagnosed these comments as "wild" but not unsubstantiated.

PicKell pointed out that Alabama did, in fact, have trouble keeping QBs contained, such as Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia.

"I will say this now; as much as this kind of reads a little bit extreme, and we'll get to that. Alabama's defense last year struggled with quarterbacks like Tommy [Castellanos]. Jackson Arnold got on the ground a little bit against him [and gave up] over 100 yards. Diego Pavia got right against them," said PicKell. "So if you're looking for a comp when it comes to quarterbacks that gave that defense problems last year, Tommy [Castellanos] fits the bill a little bit."

The CFB analyst continued, "Is this a crazy thing to say? This is wild. This is an absolutely wild thing to say, especially when Florida State had the year they had last year, especially when Tommy Castellanos got benched last year at Boston College. So, we're not dealing with a ton of cards in the deck."

College football fans will find out just how crazy Castellanos' comments were when the Tide comes to town on Aug. 30.

