FSU commitments flash early connection that could define future offense

A promising sign for the future in Tallahassee.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class has skyrocketed in June. Following a round of pledges over the last three days, the Seminoles are back inside the top 10 in the country.

The summer has gone mostly to plan for head coach Mike Norvell and his revamped coaching staff.

Two of the latest additions, four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal and four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, are a big reason for excitement surrounding Florida State's rise.

O'Neal committed to the Seminoles on Sunday, days are backing off a longtime pledge to Oklahoma. He brings a big arm and plenty of charisma to Tallahassee.

Carter flipped to Florida State the following day from Auburn. A Seminole legacy, Carter re-joins #Tribe26 after previously being committed to the program from April of 2023 to January of 2024.

The pair is already beginning to forge a connection that could prove to be beneficial in the future. O'Neal and Carter are among the competitors at the Rivals Five Star Challenge.

That's giving quarterback and wide receiver an opportunity to build chemistry prior to their arrival at Florida State in a few months.

During his junior season at Narbonne High School, O'Neal threw for 2,670 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 370 yards and ten more scores. He was named the MVP of the state championship after completing 14/21 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns while adding a 35-yard score on the ground.

Carter spent his junior campaign at Douglas County High School, catching 41 passes for 669 yards and five touchdowns.

Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

