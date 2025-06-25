FSU commitments flash early connection that could define future offense
Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class has skyrocketed in June. Following a round of pledges over the last three days, the Seminoles are back inside the top 10 in the country.
The summer has gone mostly to plan for head coach Mike Norvell and his revamped coaching staff.
Two of the latest additions, four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal and four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, are a big reason for excitement surrounding Florida State's rise.
O'Neal committed to the Seminoles on Sunday, days are backing off a longtime pledge to Oklahoma. He brings a big arm and plenty of charisma to Tallahassee.
Carter flipped to Florida State the following day from Auburn. A Seminole legacy, Carter re-joins #Tribe26 after previously being committed to the program from April of 2023 to January of 2024.
The pair is already beginning to forge a connection that could prove to be beneficial in the future. O'Neal and Carter are among the competitors at the Rivals Five Star Challenge.
That's giving quarterback and wide receiver an opportunity to build chemistry prior to their arrival at Florida State in a few months.
During his junior season at Narbonne High School, O'Neal threw for 2,670 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 370 yards and ten more scores. He was named the MVP of the state championship after completing 14/21 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns while adding a 35-yard score on the ground.
Carter spent his junior campaign at Douglas County High School, catching 41 passes for 669 yards and five touchdowns.
Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
