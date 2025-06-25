Ex-Florida State assistant finds new role with FCS school
The coaching carousel has obviously slowed to a crawl at this point of the offseason but there are still a few changes being made around the country with fall camp circled on the calendar.
One former member of Florida State's staff with a ton of experience at the college level will be taking on a new role with an FCS program.
On Tuesday, ex-Florida State tight ends coach Tim Brewster was hired as the senior associate head coach at Sacramento State. Brewster is joining first-year head coach Brennan Marion, who previously played under head coach Mike Norvell at Tulsa.
Brewster spent five seasons in Tallahassee from 2013-17, helping deliver FSU's most recent national championship. He played a role in developing former star Nick O'Leary, one of the top tight ends in program history. O'Leary leads all Florida State tight ends in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
In recent years, Brewster worked for Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado. He resigned from the Buffaloes in 2023, serving as the tight ends coach and interim head coach at Charlotte this past season.
Brewster has over 30 years of experience at the college level, including a stint as the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-10. He's also worked in the NFL for the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers and the Denver Broncos.
Which New Coaches Did Florida State Hire For The 2025 Season?
Offense:
Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (UCF)
Herb Hand, Offensive Line Coach (UCF)
Tim Harris Jr., Wide Receivers Coach (UCF)
Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Missouri)
Brendan Bognar, Offensive Analyst (Samford)
Defense:
Tony White, Defensive Coordinator (Nebraska)
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line Coach (Nebraska)
Evan Cooper, Safeties Coach (Nebraska)
Kevin McGarry, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Zach Arnett, Defensive Analyst (UNLV)
Special Teams:
Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Catholic University)
Recruiting:
Devin Rispress, Director of Recruiting (Colorado)
Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (North Carolina)
Marianna McCourt, Coordinator of Recruiting Operations (Ole Miss)
Strength & Conditioning:
Preston Scott, Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach (Long Island University)
