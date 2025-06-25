SEC quarterback fires back over Tommy Castellanos' Alabama comments
The Florida State Seminoles have a massive game to open their season in Tallahassee on Aug. 30 as the Alabama Crimson Tide come to town.
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos believes he and the 'Noles will get off to a successful start early in the game, and that the Tide might need "saving."
Not only did Castellanos throw out this prospect in a recent interview with On3's Pete Nakos, but he name-dropped a famous 'Bama coach in the process, too.
“I’m excited, man,” Castellanos said. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
However, a quarterback from Alabama's league did not find Castellanos' rhetoric too convincing.
South Carolina QB Lanorris Sellers defended 'Bama and the SEC by maintaining that the program in Tuscaloosa is still strong despite narrowly missing the 12-team playoff in 2024.
“Shoot… Alabama is still Alabama to me," said Sellers. "They were good last year. They’re a good team. They’re big, strong, and fast. That’s how I remember watching them growing up. I don’t really think they’ve changed much. That’s still SEC ball. That’s still Alabama.”
The Gamecocks were narrowly defeated by Alabama last season in a 27-25 loss. In the matchup, Sellers completed 23/31 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 16 times for 19 yards.
The nation will get to see who is proven right on Aug. 30 as toe meets leather at 3:30 in Tallahassee.
