College football insider praises Florida State's acquisition of Thomas Castellanos
Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy spoke on his "Always College Football" podcast about Florida State's changes at quarterback heading into the 2025 season. After a mixture of injuries and poor QB play, the Seminoles started three different field generals (DJ Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek) and saw Uiagalelei head to the NFL Draft while Kromenhoek transferred to Mississippi State.
Glenn decided to stay in Tallahassee despite FSU bringing in Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos, who nearly defeated the 'Noles on the road in 2023 before taking them down last season in Tallahassee. He played for new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn while the latter was the head coach at UCF.
FSU looks to bounce back from its 2-10 season, and McElroy thinks the Seminoles acquiring Castellanos could be a major factor in potentially righting the ship this upcoming season.
READ MORE: Former FSU star leaving Super Bowl Champion Eagles for $74.6 million deal with Cardinals
After praising Malzahn for his previous offensive success on the ground during his previous stops at Auburn and UCF and applauding head coach Mike Norvell for bringing him in, McElroy stated that the trio of the two coaches and Castellanos could make for some dynamic schemes and a lot of scoring.
"I love the marriage, though, that Gus Malzahn is going to have with his new quarterback," said McElroy. "And if you look at Gus Malzahn's time as a playcaller, he's been most dangerous when he's had a super dynamic quarterback in the run game, a guy that can take off and do a lot of dangerous things with the ball in his hands, in his own right. And who is that guy for Florida State? It's Thomas Castellanos, the transfer from Boston College."
McElroy mentioned the history between FSU, Malzahn, and his ability to make plays with his legs and give superior defenses fits (such as the 2023 FSU team with a barrage of NFL talent) as a rationale for Mike Norvell and his coaching staff to get Castellanos in the Transfer Portal.
"So, they got to get the run game going, they go out and get a guy that caused them a lot of problems a couple of years back, and a guy that is going to be a really good fit in this Malzahn offense," McElroy said.
READ MORE: Former FSU star leaving Super Bowl Champion Eagles for $74.6 million deal with Cardinals
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring
• ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice
• Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine