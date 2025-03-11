Houston Texans bring back former FSU Star DL on $9.5 million deal
The Houston Texans have been among the more active teams in NFL Free Agency, which began on Monday, March 10. They signed wide receiver Braxton Berrios from the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Justin Watson from Tampa Bay while adding Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner, Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and Denver Broncos cornerback Tremon Smith.
NFL Free Agency also gave Houston’s top brass an opportunity to retain one of their most veteran players, former Florida State star defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Edwards Jr. and the Texans have agreed to a two-year, $9.5 million deal that would extend him into 2027.
The 6'3'', 280-pound big man up front has spent the last decade in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He's made stops in New York (2018), New Orleans (2019), Chicago (2020-21), Tennessee (2022), and Seattle (2023) before landing with the Texans in 2024.
All in all, Edwards, Jr. has played in 127 games and has accounted for 187 tackles, 24.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 31 tackles for loss. Last season, Edwards registered 31 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and a couple of fumble recoveries. He had 12 starts in 13 games last season.
Edwards helped the Texans win their second straight AFC South division title and will be rejoining a stingy defensive line that includes defensive linemen Tim Settle Jr., Folorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins, Danielle Hunter, and Tommy Togiai.
