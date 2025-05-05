College football insiders offer one major question about FSU Football
The Florida State Seminoles looked to fill some major roster holes in the offseason, and head coach Mike Norvell addressed questions across the roster to help the program bounce back from a 2-10 season in 2024.
One of the major concerns heading into the 2025 season was at the quarterback position after DJ Uiagalelei ran out of eligibility and declared for the NFL. The 'Noles brought on Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos to help bridge the gap alongside weapons at running back and wide receiver, and a few veteran pieces upfront to protect him.
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Smoke Dixon released a list of the biggest questions for four teams after spring camp and the second NCAA Transfer Portal window, and it is no surprise that the quarterback room is in question as FSU heads into summer.
Question: Can Tommy Castellanos get Florida State back in the ACC title race?
Petagna: "Tommy Castellanos is a strong fit in the run-heavy Gus Malzahn offense, but whether he brings enough upside with him to spark a full-on Florida State resurgence is unclear. Even more uncertain is the situation behind him. If Castellanos does not pan out, or if he misses any time, the options behind him are largely unproven at the FBS level. East Tennessee State transfer Jaylen King does have experience in a similar offensive system, though."
Dixon: "Who is backing up Tommy Castellanos? And I mean who is going to be able to play in the style that he plays? RPO quarterback. Dual-threat guy. Brock Glenn, nah, that ain't his game. So what happens if he goes down? Do you have a quarterback to come in and run the same system, the Gus Malzahn system, like he's running? We had some guys in the portal you could have attacked. A guy that could come in and do the same thing and give you the same type of production without going to a whole 'nother scheme."
The 'Noles did bring in former three-star prospect Kevin Sperry, who has seemingly impressed the coaching staff during the spring, but starting a true freshman over redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn in the case that Castellanos gets injured would probably mean that Glenn will be looking for a new team which would further hurt an already thin quarterback core.
King started 10 games for ETSU, completed 116 of his 221 pass attempts for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He also ran for 422 yards and five touchdowns, but lacks experience against the competition at the FBS level.
Unless Florida State adds another quarterback via a late summer enrollee, the Seminoles will head into the fall banking heavily on Castellanos’ health and performance. Without a proven backup, the margin for error in 2025 is razor-thin.
