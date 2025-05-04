Nole Gameday

Priority target sets commitment date with FSU Football in running

Can the Seminoles reel in the top-100 prospect?

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Florida State is in the running for one of the top prospects in the 2026 class as a summer decision draws closer.

Earlier this month, four-star cornerback Samari Matthews announced his plans to reveal a commitment on August 10 at his high school. The Seminoles previously made Matthews' top-four alongside Clemson, South Carolina, and Oregon. Texas is also in the picture.

Matthews is scheduled to officially visit the Seminoles, Tigers, Gamecocks, and Longhorns prior to his decision. He'll be in Tallahassee June 6-8.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk: 'he is the complete package out of the backfield'

The North Carolina native has already taken two trips to Florida State this year. He attended a junior day in January and returned for legacy weekend in March. Matthews is someone that the Seminoles have been recruiting for a long time and he's built a solid bond with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

Matthews is coming off a junior season where he totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He helped guide Hough High School to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. Matthews forced a turnover in four of his ten appearances.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 63 overall prospect, the No. 8 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

