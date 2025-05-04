Priority target sets commitment date with FSU Football in running
Florida State is in the running for one of the top prospects in the 2026 class as a summer decision draws closer.
Earlier this month, four-star cornerback Samari Matthews announced his plans to reveal a commitment on August 10 at his high school. The Seminoles previously made Matthews' top-four alongside Clemson, South Carolina, and Oregon. Texas is also in the picture.
Matthews is scheduled to officially visit the Seminoles, Tigers, Gamecocks, and Longhorns prior to his decision. He'll be in Tallahassee June 6-8.
The North Carolina native has already taken two trips to Florida State this year. He attended a junior day in January and returned for legacy weekend in March. Matthews is someone that the Seminoles have been recruiting for a long time and he's built a solid bond with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
Matthews is coming off a junior season where he totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He helped guide Hough High School to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. Matthews forced a turnover in four of his ten appearances.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 63 overall prospect, the No. 8 CB, and the No. 6 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
