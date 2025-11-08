College GameDay announces picks for FSU football at Clemson Tigers
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a road game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. The two most recent ACC Champions are a combined 7-9, showcasing just how whacky the 2025 season has been across the conference.
The Seminoles got back on track with a 42-7 victory against Wake Forest last weekend. Meanwhile, Clemson has lost two straight games and four of its last six.
Regardless, this is a rivalry game that means a ton to both programs. Over the last decade, this matchup has decided conference championships and a played a key role in national title runs.
In fact, 2025 will be the first time in 15 years that neither Florida State or Clemson are ranked coming into the annual series.
The Seminoles have dropped eight of the last nine meetings against the Tigers. The lone victory during that period came in Death Valley in 2025. Can Florida State win its second straight road game at Clemson?
College GameDay Has Consensus Pick For Florida State-Clemson
On Saturday morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew and guest picker Patrick Mahomes made their selections for Florida State's game against Clemson.
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Nick Saban: Clemson
Pat McAfee: Florida State
Patrick Mahomes: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
This is the first time the crew has picked a matchup involving Florida State since the loss to the Miami Hurricanes in early October. The majority of the panel believes Clemson will bounce back against the Seminoles.
Desmond Howard is mainly rolling with Clemson since this is a home game for the Tigers. Patrick Mahomes believes Dabo Swinney's team is still fighting for him.
Meanwhile, Pat McAfee is the lone member of the group who is confident in the Seminoles. McAfee thinks Florida State might've found something to work with after its victory over Wake Forest.
Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.
