Florida State-Notre Dame reportedly sidelining 2026 football contest
If you're Florida State, keep your eye on the prize. The Seminoles have four games remaining in the 2025 regular season, and there's still an opportunity for the team to go bowling.
For the rest of us, there's no harm in beginning to glance towards the future. After all, the situation could shift rapidly in Tallahassee depending on the outcome of the rest of the season.
READ MORE: FSU football legacy flips to Ohio State Buckeyes in stunning move
Florida State finalized its 2026 football schedule earlier this year with the addition of FCS Central Arkansas to the slate. However, there's been a change in plans in early November.
FSU-Notre Dame Cancelling 2026 Meeting
Within the last few days, Florida State updated its 2026 schedule, removing the home game against Notre Dame from the mix. The Seminoles and Fighting Irish were scheduled to meet in Tallahassee for the first time since 2021 and only the fourth time ever.
According to On3's Eric Hansen, the game between Florida State and Notre Dame has been cancelled.
The Seminoles likely won't have to look far for an opponent to replace the Fighting Irish. Back in September, the ACC announced it would be moving to nine conference games and require teams in the league to face ten P4 opponents annually. The changes are expected to be fully implemented by 2027.
It's also possible FSU could look for a G6 team to fill the void.
As things stand, even with Notre Dame off the schedule for 2026, Florida State will face ten P4 opponents. The Seminoles will wrap up their home-and-home series against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on September 19, 2026, along with hosting Florida for the annual rivalry matchup on November 28, 2026.
In conference play, Florida State will host Clemson, NC State, SMU, and Virginia. The Seminoles will travel to Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Boston College.
It's worth noting that Florida State is still scheduled to meet with Notre Dame in 2029 and 2030. The 2029 contest will take place in Tallahassee, while the 2030 meeting is in South Bend.
Florida State is 6-6 all-time against Notre Dame. The Seminoles have lost the last four meetings, including three defeats during Norvell's tenure (2020 - 42-26, 2021 - 41-38, 2024 - 52-3).
2026 Florida State Football Schedule:
Known Dates:
At Alabama - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Vs. Central Arkansas - Saturday, September 26, 2026
Vs. Florida - Saturday, November 28, 2026
Conference Opponents:
Home Games: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia
Away Games: Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok