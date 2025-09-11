Comedian Bert Kreischer opens up about his viral Florida State pregame speech
The Florida State Seminoles entered the 2025 season facing what was thought to be an extremely steep uphill battle. Opening the season against the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide was just one of the reasons many college football analysts and media members believed the upcoming season would be another painful year for the FSU fanbase.
Many Florida State legends were in attendance for the game, with Jordan Travis, Peter Warrick, and Dalvin Cook all seen on the sidelines with the Seminoles; however, one notable FSU alum stole the show before the game even started with a powerful speech that made the sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium erupt.
Bert Kreischer, AKA the Machine, has been a familiar face on Florida State's campus in recent years. Whether it's as the grand marshall of the Homecoming Parade or on the sidelines of a Florida State football game, the comedian has been a common sight around Tallahassee.
What Exactly Did Kreisher Say At the Game?
Earlier this week, as a guest on the Rich Eisen Show, Kreischer publicly discussed for the first time what went into his pregame speech in front of 67,000 fans.
"Florida State called me, and said, 'Would you give a pump-up speech before the game?' and I was like, 'Yes, but you've got to give me parameters," Kreischer said.
"I literally scrapped everything they wrote for me, I walked out with no script, and I gave what I would argue is my best," Kreischer added.
Giving a condensed version of his pregame hype speech on the show, a seemingly emotional Kreischer had his enthusiasm and passion for FSU on full display.
"'My name is Bert Kreischer, I spent six and a half years at this beautiful institution, I'm not even sure if I have a degree. I was baptized in 1991 in that endzone when there were still wooden bleachers, and when that spear went into the 50-yard line, tears streamed down my eyes; those tears were garnet and gold. '"
"Alabama thinks they're going to come in and roll all over us; they don't know where they are. This is the house that Bobby Bowden built, the ship that Coach Norvell drives to this day. I only have two words to say to you. Go Noles!"
Despite going off script at the last minute, Kreischer's speech got the entire stadium on its feet, ready for kickoff, creating a big challenge for the Tide. Kreischer detailed the time between his speech and the kickoff and how special the moment was for him.
"90,000 people pop up, I'm crying, tears are coming down, my shirt comes off, Tommy's [Tom Segura] crying, Mike Alford, the athletic director, was like 'That was amazing!' Coach Norvell is pumping his arms," Kreischer recalled.
"They go 'Do you want to see the spear drop?' and I go 'Yeah!' They take us, I'm shirtless, to the 50-yard line where Chief Osceola comes out on Renegade, burning spear. I look at Tommy, he's crying, I'm crying, it's the best day of our lives," Kreischer continued. "That's what the Alabama game was like for us."
Kreischer Discusses Hilarious Interaction With Mike Norvell Following the Game
Following the game, Kreischer's friend and business partner, comedian Tom Segura, who was also in attendance for the monumental upset to start the college football season, decided to have Kreischer text FSU coach Mike Norvell.
"We're at dinner, and we're hammered, and Tommy says, 'Text coach.' So, I text Coach Norvell," said Kreischer. "I'm under the impression that Coach Norvell's got, what we would only agree, a healthy sense of humor. He is a fairly serious guy, from what I've learned."
"Hey coach, congrats on the win, Tommy and I are in Tallahassee still, and we want to know if you want to decompress tonight with a slumber party, maybe watch Goonies, have some ice cream, and just chit-chat until the sun comes up. Hit me back, Bert," Kreischer said to Norvell via text message.
Despite his initial thought that Norvell would take the light-hearted text well, Kreischer was surprised when Norvell responded with a text that was filled with "coaches talk."
"Thanks. We had a real appreciation for you being here and the impact on the University..." Kreischer said when reading part of Norvell's response.
Kreischer has attended numerous FSU games in recent years, and although he has not confirmed attendance for any future games this season, with Florida State now 2-0 and holding the No.10 ranking in the AP Poll, it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the sidelines later this season.
