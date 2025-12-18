D2 All-American emerging as transfer portal target for FSU football

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal hard again when it opens up on January 2 and will have some holes to fill, as they currently have 17 players who have announced their intentions to transfer.

Linebacker, alongside defensive back, will be positions of concern as the starting linebacker Omar Graham, Jr., and starting defensive backs Ja'bril Rawls and Edwin Joseph are not expected to suit up in Garnet and Gold next season.

Florida State to Pursue Two-Time All-American

Tristan Exline - Instagram.com

There hasn't been much chatter about incoming transfers leading up to the winter cycle, but a new report states that Florida State could be pursuing University of Texas Permian Basin and two-time D2 All-American linebacker Tristan Exline, who announced his intentions to transfer out of UTPB in early December.

Per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Exline has scheduled official visits with Florida State, UTSA, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, and Buffalo.

D-II All-American LB Tristan Exline has set several official visits, his agency @thebizofathlete tells @mzenitz and @chris_hummer.



Florida State

UTSA

North Texas

Florida Atlantic

Buffalo https://t.co/6h6pG6uWCz pic.twitter.com/Bn5cDCHCKa — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 17, 2025

The China Spring, Texas native had 143 tackles, 20 for a loss, six sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles his junior year. He was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned his second first-team All-LSC selection this past season. He played a key role in the Falcons’ quarterfinal playoff run while helping guide the team to an 11-3 record.

Exline was selected as a second-team All-American.

If he does end up in Tallahassee, Florida, he will be expected to compete for a spot in the rotation against linebackers Justin Cryer, Caleb LaVelle, and Blake Nichelson. Exline is listed as 6'1'', 215 pounds, and was a former unranked recruit out of China Spring High School.

Exline will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

