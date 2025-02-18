Deion Sanders squashes move to the NFL
Former Florida State star defensive back and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shot down the prospect of coaching in the National Football League (at least in the near future) despite being named as a "Prime" candidate for the formerly open Dallas Cowboys job.
READ MORE: A small change to note to Florida State's off-field staff
Sanders played in Dallas from 1995-99.
While Deion was on his "We Got Time Today" show, he shared his hesitancy to move up to the NFL as a coach.
"I couldn't coach pro ball," Sanders said, per ESPN. "That's why I say, I couldn't coach -- I know it was cute -- but I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it. As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough."
Both the Cowboys and Deion were reportedly interested in each other, but the position ended up going to Dallas' offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer.
With the departure of Heisman-winning defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter as well as his two sons, Shedeur (who is projected by some to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) and Shilo, many thought the time to make the move to the pros would've been now for Deion if organizations like the Cowboys want him.
Since taking over Colorado, Deion transformed a program from 1-11 in 2022 to 9-4 in just two seasons. As long as he has success wherever he is, Sanders will likely be a hot name during head coaching searches.
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry