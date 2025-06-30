EJ Manuel highlights importance of FSU’s opener vs. Alabama
Former Florida State football quarterback and ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel appeared on the ACC Huddle program to discuss the Seminoles' opening matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, and with that prospect comes a lot of hope for teams around the country.
Manuel believes the 'Noles have a shot against a team that could be competing for a national championship come December despite FSU's 2-10 season in 2024.
"Well, for one, I'm excited that we are turning the page," said the former FSU star. "I'm not gonna lie, last year was a long year for Florida State fans. I'm certain it was long for Coach Novell, as well as the football team that was a part of it. But my biggest goal, or I guess expectation now for FSU is to really put that in the rear view, because the main thing that matters right now is preparing for Alabama.
"You have a huge opportunity in front of you, not only to get a win, but also against a more-than-likely, gonna be a top 10, maybe top 15, AP preseason ranked team, and you get them at home, right? So your stadium is now getting renovated. You're gonna have some new bells and whistles."
Moreover, Manuel brought up the notion that the Garnet and Gold have the opportunity to flip the script from last year's campaign, and a win against the Tide could have exponential effects.
"The best way to kind of erase some of the nasty taste in your mouth from the year before, is to win but it's also to win against a really good, traditionally good team in Alabama, who we would assume is gonna have a chance to be in the hunt for the CFP. So I think this is exactly what Florida State needed, a new opportunity, a new day. So hopefully they can take advantage of [it]."
While these out-of-conference home-and-home matchups are scheduled years in advance, perhaps Manuel is right in his analysis that this game could be beneficial for the program moving forward.
