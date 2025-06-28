Nole Gameday

Alabama players respond to FSU quarterback’s viral comments

The new Florida State field general had some interesting words to say about the Crimson Tide program and the absence of their legendary former coach.

Jackson Bakich

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Tallahassee on Aug. 30 to open the season against the Florida State Seminoles in what is already shaping up to be a marquee event of Labor Day weekend.

READ MORE: FSU Football flips legacy recruit from Big Ten school as #Tribe26 blossoms

Florida State quarterback Castellanos fanned the offseason flames after he made some interesting comments in an interview with On3's Pete Nakos.

“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."

FSU QB Tommy Castellanos

The FSU QB also shared that he thinks his abilities will give the Seminoles' opponents fits, including the Tide.

"I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."

FSU QB Tommy Castellanos

Castellanos' statements have prompted subtle responses from Alabama players on social media.

Per thecollegefootballu on Instagram, Alabama players and potential recruits liked or commented on On3's post highlighting the FSU QB's comments.

Alabama players respond
Thecollegefootballu/instagram
Alabama
Thecollegefootballu
Alabama
Thecollegefootballu
Alabama
Thecollegefootballu

Players included Alabama QBs Ty Simpson and Austin Mack, among others.

FSU and 'Bama will kick off at 3:30 ET on Aug. 30 in the capital of the Sunshine State.

READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football