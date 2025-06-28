Alabama players respond to FSU quarterback’s viral comments
The Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Tallahassee on Aug. 30 to open the season against the Florida State Seminoles in what is already shaping up to be a marquee event of Labor Day weekend.
Florida State quarterback Castellanos fanned the offseason flames after he made some interesting comments in an interview with On3's Pete Nakos.
“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."- FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
The FSU QB also shared that he thinks his abilities will give the Seminoles' opponents fits, including the Tide.
"I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."- FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
Castellanos' statements have prompted subtle responses from Alabama players on social media.
Per thecollegefootballu on Instagram, Alabama players and potential recruits liked or commented on On3's post highlighting the FSU QB's comments.
Players included Alabama QBs Ty Simpson and Austin Mack, among others.
FSU and 'Bama will kick off at 3:30 ET on Aug. 30 in the capital of the Sunshine State.
