Elite Wide Receiver Transfer Includes Florida State In Top Six List
Florida State needs plenty of help in its wide receiver room. The Seminoles had one of the worst drop rates in college football in 2024 and don't have much proven production on the roster entering the offseason. The coaching staff will have to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal to add more talent around quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos.
The Seminoles are in the running for one of the top wide receivers in the portal. North Carolina State wide receiver transfer has included Florida State in his top six alongside Alabama, Colorado, Miami, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.
On3 has Concepcion as its No. 2 overall player in the portal while 247Sports has him at No. 12. Either way, he's as good an option as there is on the open market. Plus, Florida State has a previous relationship with Concepcion to lean on.
Back during his high school recruitment, Concepcion took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee a few months before he committed to North Carolina State. He just wrapped up his second season with the Wolfpack.
During his two years at North Carolina State, Concepcion caught 124 passes for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing 60 times for 356 yards and two more scores. Concepcion also threw a touchdown pass. He has four career games of 100+ receiving yards and six games where he scored two or more touchdowns.
Concepcion was one of the top freshmen in the country in 2023, catching 71 passes for 839 yards and ten touchdowns along with 320 yards on the ground. He was named the ACC's Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year while setting the NC State freshman record for receptions and touchdown catches.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Seminoles have six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
FSU signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
