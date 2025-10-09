Nole Gameday

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit sounds alarm on FSU football after recent struggles

The ESPN commentator's feud with the FSU fan base continues.

Jackson Bakich

Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman.
Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles could be facing a 3-3 (0-3 ACC) record after their noon clash with the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.

It appears ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is in the same frame of mind.

FSU finds itself looking to get back on track after dropping two in a row, falling to Virginia on the road in double overtime and to No. 3 Miami in Tallahassee.

What Did Kirk Herbstreit Say About Florida State Football?

Kirk Herbstreit
Kirk Herbstreit pets his dog, Peter, on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbstreit mentioned on his Nonstop podcast with Joey Galloway that the Seminoles will need to respond in a big way to restore their status as a formidable team heading into the second half of the season.

“I’m concerned with Florida State after these two losses, because I really wonder how they’re going to respond,” Herbstreit said. “A team that had such huge goals and excitement after beating Alabama. Lose in a surprising fashion in Virginia. Lose a rivalry game to Miami. Now, you get an early kick against Pittsburgh."

"You better show up, because Pat Narduzzi will definitely bring an attitude and a team with a chip on their shoulder to Tallahassee," Herbstreit added. "You do not want to lose three in a row.”

Moreover, the ESPN personality mentioned FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and his tendencies when his teams fail to get into third and short situations.

“Gus Malzahn historically, if you get him in second-and-nine or third-and-seven, or you get him behind like Miami did, 28-3 and in obvious passing situations, they’re in trouble,” Herbstreit said.

"That’ll be the key for Tommy Castellanos against Pittsburgh," Herbstreit continued. "He needs to stay out of those third-and-obvious situations where you have to throw.”

The 'Noles find themselves essentially needing to win out to have a chance at the College Football Playoff, especially their final six ACC games, which include a trip to Death Valley on Nov. 15th.

Florida State will take the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers at noon ET Saturday in Tallahassee.

Jackson Bakich
