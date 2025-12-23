Ex-Florida State defender headed back to transfer portal

Christmas Day hasn't even arrived, and over 1,000 college football players have announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens on January 2, 2026.

The movement can't be stopped whether it's at the FBS level, FCS, or so on.

Over 20 players from Florida State's current roster are moving on, along with some former members of the program who find themselves back in the portal.

Former Florida State Linebacker Transferring For Second Time

Aug 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and linebacker DeMarco Ward (31) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Chattanooga Mocs at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

On Monday, ex-Florida State linebacker and Memphis redshirt sophomore DeMarco Ward announced he was departing from the program after one season.

Ward had a breakout season with the Tigers in 2025, starting in ten of his 12 appearances while totaling 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns.

The Georgia native recorded a career-high ten tackles in a 38-14 victory against Rice on October 31. He notched pick-sixes in back-to-back games to begin the year, taking interceptions to the house in wins over Chattanooga and Georgia State.

Memphis star linebacker DeMarco Ward is entering the transfer portal, @APSportsAgency tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



Ward, who began his career at Florida State, posted 63 tackles and two pick-sixes this season. pic.twitter.com/yHBqraaUqh — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 22, 2025

Ward began his college career in Tallahassee, signing with Florida State as a three-star prospect in 2023. He redshirted in his true freshman season, playing briefly in two games.

In 2024, Ward saw action in nine games, finishing with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Ten of Florida State's signees in the 2023 class are no longer with the program.

Ward could follow former Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield, who was recently hired by Arkansas. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound linebacker has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

