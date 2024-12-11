Ex-Florida State Quarterback Rescinds Name From NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy has rescinded his name from the transfer portal. He initially entered his name into the portal last week but decided to stay at Nevada. Purdy began his collegiate career at FSU but then moved to Nebraska and eventually Nevada. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Purdy, the brother of 49ers QB Brock Purdy, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He has suffered collarbone and shoulder injuries that have stifled his career at the college level. Purdy broke his collarbone at an FSU scrimmage in August of 2020. He started against NC State in November of 2020 but was ruled out for the rest of the season following the contest.
The former FSU and Nebraska QB hit the portal this past offseason and originally committed to San Jose State. He changed his commitment to Nevada after the SJSU coach at the time – Brent Brennan – took the Arizona job. The retirement of Nick Saban threw the college football world into chaos as the coaching carousel affected an astounding number of programs and their players, such as Purdy, across the country.
Purdy has appeared in 15 games, with five starts, during his time with the Seminoles and Cornhuskers, completing 85/163 passes (52.1%) for 846 yards with six touchdowns to seven interceptions. He's also rushed 73 times for 315 yards and three more scores.
During his current stint in Nevada, Purdy has played in seven games (the most in one season during his career) and went 31-57 through the air for 382 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
In his five college football seasons, Purdy has over 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
