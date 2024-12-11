Florida State Offers Offensive Lineman With Strong Ties To Gus Malzahn, Herb Hand
Florida State has officially announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and new offensive line coach Herb Hand. Both coaches joined the program following a stint at UCF and with the NCAA Transfer Portal wide-open, they're looking to reunite with a few of their former players in Tallahassee.
On Tuesday evening, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to UCF offensive line transfer Caden Kitler, who just wrapped up his third season with the Knights. He was recruited by Hand and Malzahn, signing with the program as a three-star prospect in 2022.
Kitler stepped into a full-time starting role as a redshirt sophomore, starting at center in 11 games. He was one of six players on the Knights' offense to play over 700 snaps. Kitler had an average PFF grade (68.1) and is somewhat undersized at 6-foot-3, 295 pounds. Still, he would've ranked as the second-best offensive lineman on FSU's roster in 2024.
With that being said, Kitler brings a wealth of knowledge of the adapting offensive system at an extremely important position. With redshirt senior center Maurice Smith exhausting his eligibility, Kitler would have a chance to play immediately in Tallahassee.
The Texas native appeared in 17 games, with 13 starts, at UCF. He's not the only former member of the Knights' offensive line that the Seminoles are courting. FSU is set to host UCF offensive guard transfer Marcellus Marshall on Thursday.
Kitler is coming off his first visit of his transfer recruitment as he was recently at Mississippi State. Outside of FSU and the Bulldogs, he reports offers from Arkansas, Memphis, and Houston.
Florida State has ten scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
