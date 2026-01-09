Ex-Florida State QB makes unexpected transfer move

The Florida State Seminoles appeared to be setting themselves up for a bright future at quarterback a few years ago.

In back-to-back cycles, the Seminoles signed three-star Brock Glenn and four-star Luke Kromenhoek. Glenn flipped to Florida State from Ohio State late in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Kromenhoek was someone the coaching staff identified before he started a game at the high school level.

READ MORE: FSU football looks to add depth at quarterback with JUCO prospect

Just over a year later, neither player is still with the program. Kromenhoek made his way to Mississippi State, barely playing in 2025 before recently transferring to USF.

After exploring his options in the transfer portal, Glenn has made a decision on his future.

Former FSU QB Brock Glenn Transferring To Western Kentucky

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) warms up before a game against the North Carolina Tarheels at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Glenn announced his commitment to Western Kentucky, per On3's Pete Nakos. Glenn will be sticking around at the FBS level, but he'll be dropping to the Group of 6 to compete in Conference USA.

The Hilltoppers went 9-4 last season, defeating Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl. The program is losing starting quarterback Maverick McIvor to graduation. Glenn will likely be competing with Rodney Tisdale Jr. for the right to replace McIvor. Tisdale Jr. was named the CUSA Freshman of the Year.

BREAKING: Florida State transfer QB Brock Glenn has committed to Western Kentucky, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/zrrt6vsnRc — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Glenn spent three seasons at Florida State. Last season, he appeared in four games, completing 6/10 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 45 yards. Glenn served as a reserve quarterback behind Tommy Castellanos and Kevin Sperry.

The Tennessee native was given an opportunity to win the job in 2024, but he didn't seize the moment. Glenn played in seven games and made five starts, completing 51/114 passes for 597 yards with four touchdowns to five interceptions. He rushed 35 times for 97 yards.

Glenn was forced into action in his true freshman season following injuries to Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker. He started in the Seminoles' 2023 ACC Championship Victory against Louisville. Glenn completed 8/21 passes for 55 yards.

Shortly before the Orange Bowl, Rodemaker left the team despite taking starting reps in a majority of the practices. That led Glenn to his second straight start, a record defeat for Florida State against Georgia.

Glenn didn't have much of a path to playing time in 2026 with Sperry's anticipated return and Florida State landing Ashton Daniels out of the portal. Sperry and Daniels make up the room, along with redshirt junior Michael Grant and incoming four-star Jaden O'Neal.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News