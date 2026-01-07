FSU football looks to add depth at quarterback with JUCO prospect

The Florida State Seminoles are in the hunt for their next quarterback heading into the 2026 season and believe they have found their QB1 in Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels.

However, with the departures of Brock Glenn (NCAA Transfer Portal), Jaylen King (NCAA Transfer Portal), and Tommy Castellanos (NFL Draft), the quarterback room has thinned out. The Seminoles intend to change that and are looking at the JUCO ranks.

FSU Offers Tyler Junior College Quarterback

FSU offered rising redshirt junior Tre Guerra on Tuesday, who transferred from Central Arkansas to play for the Apaches, where he helped lead Tyler to an 11-1 record in 2025 and a NJCAA playoff semi-final appearance.

Guerra threw for 2,811 yards and 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes last season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Keller, Texas native has recently received offers from SEC programs such as Kentucky and Arkansas, as well as additional offers from Texas Tech and Southern Miss.

🚨2025 Season Highlights🚨

11-1 season @TJCFOOTBALL 🪶



➡️ #1 ranked JC/QB nationally @JucoFrenzy @JUCOTopTalent



🚨15-2 as a starter in 2 seasons



Ready now 3x2 possibly 3x3



2025 QB national rankings

➖ #1 in completions

➖ #2 in passing yards

➖ #3 in passing td’s pic.twitter.com/2Xj0xH14WV — Tre Guerra (@TreGuerra3) December 10, 2025

Landing another talented signal caller will need to be a priority if the Seminoles wish to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons. Guerra could add healthy competition to an already depleted quarterback room.

At this time, Daniels, redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry, and incoming true freshman Jaden O'Neal are the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

