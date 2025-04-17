Former Florida State star left looking for new coaching job after university closes doors
In a move that you don't see every day, Limestone University announced it was closing its physical campus at the conclusion of the spring semester.
Chair of the Limestone University Board of Trustees Randall Richardson released a statement on Wednesday revealing the school needs immediate financial support in the $6 million range to continue operations.
Without the money, Limestone will be forced to move entirely online or cease altogether. The move would affect roughly 1,000 students and hundreds of athletes, coaches, teachers, and other staff.
“The Board’s priority is to preserve the Limestone mission of education and service on our campus in addition to online. But without this financial lifeline, we will have no choice but to move all operations online, which means closing our physical campus,” Richardson said. "The 179-year-old institution aims to maintain online degree programs. The online portion of the institution has seen strong growth and could support long-term stability."
The football program appears to be preparing for the inevitable as multiple players have already hit the portal.
The shocking news directly impacted one former Florida State star as Leon Washington was serving on staff as the Saints' running backs and special teams coach.
Washington joined the program in 2024 to work under head coach Jerricho Cotchery, who he played alongside for three seasons from 2006-09 while both were with the New York Jets. Limestone went 8-3 last season and competed in NCAA D2.
Late in the offseason, Washington will now be looking for a new coaching position. He garnered previous experience at the NFL level with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets. Washington was an assistant special teams coach for the Jets from 2021-23.
It'll be interesting to see if he decides to stick around at the college level or head back to the pros. Current Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has prioritized having former players around the program with Odell Haggins, Ernie Sims, Corey Fuller, D'Mitri Emmanuel, Rick Stockstill, Gerard Ross, and DJ Daniels all holding roles on the staff.
Washington starred in Tallahassee from 2002-05 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. He was a contributor on offense and special teams during his time with the Seminoles.
In his sophomore year, Washington scored the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against North Carolina State. The following season, he rushed for a career-high 195 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as Florida State took down West Virginia in the Gator Bowl, 30-18.
In 2004, Washington had his best single season with the Seminoles, rushing 138 times for 951 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 90 yards.
Amazingly enough, Washington ended his college career as the only Seminole in the Bowden era to score a touchdown five different ways. He scored on the ground, through the air, on punt return and kick return, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Washington went on to be selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself on special teams at the professional level. Washington ranks first in franchise history in career kick return touchdowns for the Jets and Seattle Seahawks.
In 2010, Washington returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game against the then-San Diego Chargers. The feat tied him for the NFL record with nine other players.
