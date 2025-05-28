Ex-FSU coach earns national praise as one top coaches of the modern era
The Florida State Seminoles have three national championships, 16 ACC championships, three Heisman winners, and 39 consensus All-Americans.
READ MORE: Florida State’s biggest non-conference game of 2025 already turning heads
The vast majority of the school's winning tradition stems from the direction of one man: Bobby Bowden.
However, most of the wins from the late, great coach came before the turn of the millennium, as he notched two national championships in 1993 and '99.
Therefore, where does former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher rank amongst the greatest head coaches of the last 25 years? Chris Vannini of The Athletic has the 2013 national champion skipper in the middle of the pack at No. 13.
He wrote this of Fisher and his impressive collegiate run in the early 2010s.
"Fisher took over for a slumping Bobby Bowden in 2010 and brought FSU back to the top, with a national title in 2013 and a CFP appearance the following year after an undefeated regular season, reaching 29 consecutive wins. But he never got back to that level and left FSU for Texas A&M amid a 5-6 season."- Chris Vannini, The Athletic
However, Fisher, as Vannini points out, flared out at the end of his Texas A&M tenure, which likely scaled him back in the rankings.
"Fisher arrived in College Station with public national championship expectations. He produced a top-five finish in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but went 5-7 two years later and was fired in 2023 with a record $76 million buyout, having posted two Top 25 finishes in six years in College Station. His resume is similar to Miles’, and the national title helps a lot, but Fisher didn’t have the same levels of lows or off-field conduct problems."- Chris Vannini, The Athletic
The Seminoles could promote current head coach Mike Norvell's status with a return to national contention in 2025.
Their season starts on Aug. 30 against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok