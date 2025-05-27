Former FSU standout DB generating buzz with five NFL suitors
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has predicted five likely landing spots for a former Florida State cornerback who is on the trading block this offseason.
The teams linked to the All-Pro include the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Baltimore Ravens
The player in question? Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss. The Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade this offseason.
The former FSU standout began his career in Jacksonville and then went to the Rams for the same amount of time.
If Ramsey goes to Arizona, he would join former FSU stars in RB Trey Benson, DB Jammie Robinson, and OLB Josh Sweat in the desert.
Should Ramsey join the Rams once again, he would be with two other FSU stars in OLB Jared Verse, DL Braden Fiske, and OLB Keir Thomas. If he went to Philadelphia, he would join WR Johnny Wilson.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
