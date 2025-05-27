Nole Gameday

Florida State joins race for nationally ranked football recruit

A new name to know for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Florida State has extended a new scholarship on the recruiting trail.

In the final days of May, the Seminoles already hold the No. 1 2027 recruiting class in the country. Over the coming year, the coaching staff will be focused on continuing to build out #Tribe27.

On Monday, FSU offered rising junior and four-star linebacker, Roman Igwebuike, who referred to assistant tight ends coach Preston Brady when revealing the news on social media.

Igwebuike is a talented recruit out of the Midwest who has already added offers from Miami, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, and USC, among others. He's expected to be one of the most coveted defenders in his class.

As a sophomore, Igwebuike totaled 90 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup for Chicago Mount Carmel High School. He was a key piece as the Caravan went 11-3 and won the state championship.

The next step for Florida State will be getting Igwebuike to Tallahassee for a visit. He's not believed to have been on campus previously.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 147 overall prospect, the No. 8 LB, and the No. 6 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a linebacker to the fold.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

