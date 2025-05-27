Florida State joins race for nationally ranked football recruit
Florida State has extended a new scholarship on the recruiting trail.
In the final days of May, the Seminoles already hold the No. 1 2027 recruiting class in the country. Over the coming year, the coaching staff will be focused on continuing to build out #Tribe27.
On Monday, FSU offered rising junior and four-star linebacker, Roman Igwebuike, who referred to assistant tight ends coach Preston Brady when revealing the news on social media.
Igwebuike is a talented recruit out of the Midwest who has already added offers from Miami, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, and USC, among others. He's expected to be one of the most coveted defenders in his class.
As a sophomore, Igwebuike totaled 90 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup for Chicago Mount Carmel High School. He was a key piece as the Caravan went 11-3 and won the state championship.
The next step for Florida State will be getting Igwebuike to Tallahassee for a visit. He's not believed to have been on campus previously.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 147 overall prospect, the No. 8 LB, and the No. 6 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a linebacker to the fold.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
