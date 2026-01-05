First outgoing FSU football player makes transfer decision

30 members of Florida State's roster have declared their intentions to enter or officially appear in the NCAA transfer Portal as of Monday, January 5.

The portal has only been open for three days, but there has already been a ton of movement around the country. Florida State added a piece to its transfer class over the weekend.

While some of the Seminoles in the portal could still return to Tallahassee, one former member of the team will continue his college career in the SEC.

Former FSU Punter Mac Chiumento Commits To Texas

On Sunday, former Florida State punter Mac Chiumento announced he was transferring to Texas for his final season of eligibility. The Longhorns were searching for a new starting leg after Jack Bouwmeester graduated.

Chiumento started all 12 games for the Seminoles last season, averaging 44 yards per punt on 27 attempts. Florida State punted just 28 times, the fewest in program history, including three games without a single punt, the most by any team over the last 20 seasons.

A Florida native, Chiumento chose Florida State as a preferred walk-on in 2022. In his first three seasons with the program, he served as the primary backup to All-American Alex Mastromanno. Chiumento appeared in 19 games in garnet and gold.

Chiumento was recruited by former special teams coordinator/linebackers coach John Papuchis and former special teams analyst Carter Barfield. Both coaches departed from FSU for new jobs over the last two offseasons.

Without a special teams coordinator, it's unclear what direction the Seminoles will go. True freshmen Brunno Reus and Ethan Post were highly-regarded punters in the 2025 class and remain on the roster. Reus played in four games last season, while Post saw action in two.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

