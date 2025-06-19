Ex-FSU staff member hired by SEC program in assistant role
Throughout his tenure in Tallahassee, head coach Mike Norvell has seen multiple coaches and staff members move on to other jobs. The most significant changes came this offseason with Norvell firing a handful of coaches who had been with him since day one with the Seminoles.
Change is the name of the game and whether it's moving up the ladder or receiving a pink slip, the movement never slows down.
A former member of Florida State's staff will be making the move to the SEC in 2025.
On Wednesday, Miami defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph accepted a position as the assistant defensive line coach at Missouri, per 247Sports. The Tigers have shaken things up recently, promoting David Blackwell after defensive line coach Al Davis stepped away from the program.
Joseph spent the past three seasons with the Hurricanes, working with the linebackers.
Prior to the 2021 season, Joseph was hired by Florida State as a defensive analyst. He played a role in the recruitment of four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, who ultimately signed with the Hurricanes. Before his time with the Seminoles, Joseph had a stint as the defensive coordinator at Florida Memorial University and spent seven years as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Miami Central High School.
Joseph has ties to one of the most talent-rich areas in the country, something a program like Missouri is always looking to take advantage of while building a roster in the SEC.
The Miami native had a productive playing career at USF. From 2006-10, Joseph appeared in 49 games and made 13 starts. He totaled 124 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, and one interception.
Coincidentally enough, Joseph forced two fumbles against Florida State in 2009 and started against Miami in 2010, two programs he later went on to work for.
Which New Coaches Did Florida State Hire For The 2025 Season?
Offense:
Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (UCF)
Herb Hand, Offensive Line Coach (UCF)
Tim Harris Jr., Wide Receivers Coach (UCF)
Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Missouri)
Brendan Bognar, Offensive Analyst (Samford)
Defense:
Tony White, Defensive Coordinator (Nebraska)
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line Coach (Nebraska)
Evan Cooper, Safeties Coach (Nebraska)
Kevin McGarry, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Zach Arnett, Defensive Analyst (UNLV)
Special Teams:
Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Catholic University)
Recruiting:
Devin Rispress, Director of Recruiting (Colorado)
Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (North Carolina)
Strength & Conditioning:
Preston Scott, Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach (Long Island University)
