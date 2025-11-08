Final ACC availability report for FSU football at Clemson Tigers
Only two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their ninth game of the 2025 season.
The Seminoles are on the road for the third time this fall, facing off against a Clemson Tigers team that can still be dangerous despite the disappointments over the last few weeks. Clemson is 1-4 at home while FSU is 0-2 outside of Doak Campbell Stadium.
Something has got to give on Saturday night.
The Seminoles and Tigers will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-Clemson?
Leading up to the matchup, there are some players on Florida State's roster dealing with injuries.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles announced DL Deamontae Diggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, TE Chase Loftin, DB Ricky Knight III, LB Caleb LaVallee, LB Ethan Pritchard, and DB Donny Hiebert would miss the game.
In the first two ACC availability reports, Florida State listed five players as questionable (LB Stefon Thompson, DE James Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, WR Elijah Moore,, WR Teriq Mallory). The Seminoles listed running backs, Roydell Williams and Kam Davis, as probable, with redshirt freshman wide receiver Willy Suarez also popping up as probable.
Final ACC Availability Report
The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Clemson.
On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.
The total number of missing players is up to 18, ten for Clemson and eight for Florida State.
In a positive update for the Seminoles, redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson will make his return. However, redshirt junior defensive end James Williams and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph are game-time decisions, while true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs will miss his second straight game. Moore, Mallory, Williams, Davis, and Suarez are available.
Clemson starting left tackle Collin Sadler will make his return after missing the Tigers' loss to Duke with an injury.
Check out the full report below.
FLORIDA STATE:
OUT:
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— DB Quindarrius Jones
— TE Chase Loftin
— DB Ricky Knight III
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— LB Ethan Pritchard
— DB Donny Hiebert
GAME-TIME DECISION:
— DB Edwin Joseph
— DE James Williams
CLEMSON:
OUT:
— WR Bryant Wesco Jr.
— RB Jarvis Green
— RB Jay Haynes
— DE Armon Mason
— LB Logan Anderson
— LB Billy Wilkes
— OL Elyjah Thurmon
— DT Makhi Williams Lee
— OL Easton Ware
— DE Ari Watford
