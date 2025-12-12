Son of former FSU LB hits transfer portal after standout freshman year

Though not yet open for business, the NCAA Transfer Portal is bustling. Hundreds of players around the country have revealed their intentions to look for a new home this offseason.

Ten members of Florida State's roster are on the list of names moving on, including redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph and redshirt junior running back Jayin Lucas.

While more players from Tallahassee are going to ultimately enter the portal, the Seminoles are also going to need to bring in talent to replace them.

FIU DB, FSU Legacy Entering Portal

Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball before being pushed out of bounds by Florida International Panthers defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, FIU true freshman defensive back Jessiah McGrew announced his plans to hit the portal. During his lone season with the Panthers, McGrew started in all 12 games despite not enrolling until the summer. He totaled 68 tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and five pass deflections. McGrew was named to the All-CUSA second-team and the All-CUSA All-Freshman team.

The Florida native picked off two passes in a win over Western Kentucky in October, tying the program's single-season record.

McGrew signed with FIU shortly after Brandon Harris, who now coaches cornerbacks at Florida State, departed for the defensive backs coach job at UCF. It's unclear if Harris was familiar with McGrew while with the Panthers.

Regardless, McGrew is a Florida State legacy. He's the son of former Seminole linebacker Sam McGrew, who played for the program from 2002-05. McGrew totaled 125 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks in garnet and gold before a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins.

McGrew wasn't offered by the Seminoles during his high school recruitment despite playing just down the road at Florida High.

Maybe that will change now that he's firmly put himself on the map. It's worth noting that McGrew's older brother, Ahmari Harvey, was pursued by Florida State. Harvey ultimately signed with Auburn and transferred to Georgia Tech.

McGrew stands at 6-foot-2, 185-pounds and is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

