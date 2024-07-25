Florida Gators Legend Believes FSU Football Belongs In The SEC
Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier said some kind words for his old Sunshine State counterparts as conference realignment rages across the country. During an appearance on the A Peek Inside Florida Gators Football podcast, Spurrier stated that Florida State “definitely belongs in the SEC” but logistics might keep that from occurring.
“I think FSU definitely belongs in the SEC,” said Spurrier. “But Clemson sort of belongs there also. But I don’t know if the SEC wants to go to 18 teams. So I don’t know, maybe the Big Ten would like to have them. Who knows? But it is what it is. I think you just go one year at a time and then after that see where you’re at and go from there.”
The Head Ball Coach’s comments come just a short time after SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took a shot at FSU and its fans, saying, "Georgia was one of the best four teams and didn't get in. But you didn't see us jumping up and down and complaining and hanging national championship banners."
There are a multitude of rebuttals that could be displayed against these comments. For instance, does Sankey believe UGA deserved to make it in over Texas, which is now a part of the SEC? Also, before the Orange Bowl (which that year, by definition was an exhibition due to the fact that it could not result in a CFP championship), did Sankey believe teams can claim a national championship with one loss with other undefeated teams in the country?
As for “jumping up and down?”
Okay, yes, that did happen. However, I digress.
Furthermore, Spurrier expanded on his comments by legitimizing FSU and Clemson’s ability to compete in the Power Two.
“They’d do very well the way they played last year,” Spurrier said. “And I think Clemson would do pretty well. So, again, they would do better in the ACC as far as winning conference championships, but they want to play in the big-time and I think within maybe two to three years they will be in a different conference.”
It has been reported that Florida State and Clemson will not attempt to leave the ACC before the 2024 season.
