Florida State DBs in Now-or-Never Stretch Starting to Grow up

The Florida State Seminoles have a new-look defensive backfield this offseason.

Following the 2025 campaign, three starters in the secondary moved on as cornerback Jerry Wilson graduated, while safety Earl Little Jr. and safety Edwin Joseph transferred elsewhere.

The Seminoles nearly lost all five members of the starting lineup as cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and safety Ashlynd Barker flirted with the portal before returning to Tallahassee.

READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

While FSU brought in new faces through the portal and high school recruiting class, a few players remaining on the roster are entering now-or-now territory.

It's time for the light to turn on or risk falling behind in the lineup for good.

Florida State Seeing Growth From Young DBs Who Must Rise To Occasion

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Charles Lester III (4) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Three years ago, redshirt sophomore defensive backs Charles Lester III, Jamari Howard, and Ricky Knight III were all considered blue-chip prospects when they signed with Florida State.

Lester III was a five-star at one point and remained near the top-50 while Howard was on the cusp of the top-100.

However, the trio has failed to earn consistent playing time for a myriad of reasons. Lester III hasn't progressed at the level that the Seminoles were expecting. Howard has been bogged down with injuries. Knight III was suspended late in the 2025 season.

With Rawls and senior Quindarrius Jones limited this spring, Florida State wants to see more from all three players. Head coach Mike Norvell went out of his way to highlight Howard for his performance as of late.

"There's a lot of competition with it," Norvell said on Tuesday. "Really, one of the good things, it's good and bad, Q [Quindarrius Jones] is non-contact here this spring. Ja'Bril is limited, probably will get a little more work as we get later on in the spring. Having those two guys not going, it really does open the door for opportunities."

"Guys like Charles Lester, Jamari Howard. Track [Howard] had a couple of really good plays here today. I'm starting to feel him grow up," Norvell added. "When he got here, he immediately had a knee injury, missed some time, but you feel his length, speed. I think he's really embracing the aggressiveness of what's necessary, and I'm feeling that more. Ricky Knight's a guy that can work to push himself into that conversation."

One newcomer to the room is already making an impression.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback and Wakulla native Nehemiah Chandler returned home to don garnet and gold.

Chandler is in the mix for a starting job.

"Nehemiah Chandler's been really good. I like what I've seen from him. He's a really good cover guy that is still developing there physically. I think his confidence is even growing just with what that looks like," Norvell said. "And then we've got freshmen who I think have got a real shot, so we'll see how they continue to progress."

Florida State returns to the practice fields on Thursday morning.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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