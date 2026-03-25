Florida State DBs in Now-or-Never Stretch Starting to Grow up
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The Florida State Seminoles have a new-look defensive backfield this offseason.
Following the 2025 campaign, three starters in the secondary moved on as cornerback Jerry Wilson graduated, while safety Earl Little Jr. and safety Edwin Joseph transferred elsewhere.
The Seminoles nearly lost all five members of the starting lineup as cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and safety Ashlynd Barker flirted with the portal before returning to Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision
While FSU brought in new faces through the portal and high school recruiting class, a few players remaining on the roster are entering now-or-now territory.
It's time for the light to turn on or risk falling behind in the lineup for good.
Florida State Seeing Growth From Young DBs Who Must Rise To Occasion
Three years ago, redshirt sophomore defensive backs Charles Lester III, Jamari Howard, and Ricky Knight III were all considered blue-chip prospects when they signed with Florida State.
Lester III was a five-star at one point and remained near the top-50 while Howard was on the cusp of the top-100.
However, the trio has failed to earn consistent playing time for a myriad of reasons. Lester III hasn't progressed at the level that the Seminoles were expecting. Howard has been bogged down with injuries. Knight III was suspended late in the 2025 season.
With Rawls and senior Quindarrius Jones limited this spring, Florida State wants to see more from all three players. Head coach Mike Norvell went out of his way to highlight Howard for his performance as of late.
"There's a lot of competition with it," Norvell said on Tuesday. "Really, one of the good things, it's good and bad, Q [Quindarrius Jones] is non-contact here this spring. Ja'Bril is limited, probably will get a little more work as we get later on in the spring. Having those two guys not going, it really does open the door for opportunities."
"Guys like Charles Lester, Jamari Howard. Track [Howard] had a couple of really good plays here today. I'm starting to feel him grow up," Norvell added. "When he got here, he immediately had a knee injury, missed some time, but you feel his length, speed. I think he's really embracing the aggressiveness of what's necessary, and I'm feeling that more. Ricky Knight's a guy that can work to push himself into that conversation."
One newcomer to the room is already making an impression.
Redshirt sophomore cornerback and Wakulla native Nehemiah Chandler returned home to don garnet and gold.
Chandler is in the mix for a starting job.
"Nehemiah Chandler's been really good. I like what I've seen from him. He's a really good cover guy that is still developing there physically. I think his confidence is even growing just with what that looks like," Norvell said. "And then we've got freshmen who I think have got a real shot, so we'll see how they continue to progress."
Florida State returns to the practice fields on Thursday morning.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG