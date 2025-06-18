Florida State enters beast mode under Josh Storms’ offseason plan
The phrase, "Built by Storms," is one that you've probably read or have heard if you've been following Florida State football since head coach Mike Norvell took over the program entering the 2020 season.
That phrase is synonymous with FSU's Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Josh Storms, who has developed a notorious and sometimes brutal strength program that has sent first-rounders like the LA Rams' Jared Verse, the New York Jets' Jermaine Johnson II, and countless other players into the NFL Draft and beyond.
As the 'Noles charged through their first phase of summer workouts ahead of fall camp, Storms went on Mac and Smitty to give an update on the team, and talk about picking up heavy stuff and putting it back down again.
"The way the academic calendar works, guys are coming off their longest break off campus during the year. So, we’ll check in with guys while they’re back home, you know, seeing how the training is going, just seeing how life’s going, and those things. And then coming back, it’s kind of figuring out, you know, where are we at? Where are we starting from? Are we in a good spot?" Storms said. "So, these early few weeks are laying that foundational stuff, and our guys understand: when we come back, you've got nine weeks ‘til camp. We’re going to move at an accelerated pace. We’re going to jump into it pretty hot and heavy."
The common trope associated with football practice, seen in movies and television, is of grueling lift sessions, running up and down stadium steps, and big men pushing and pulling each other around the field, which is exactly how you could imagine the training regime under Storms.
After all, Storms earned the Master Strength and Conditioning Coach distinction, the highest honor bestowed in the strength and conditioning coaching profession, in 2018 by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association.
"You gotta get those guys camp ready. You know what I mean? You can say you're trying to get ready for the game in the summertime, but really and truly, you're getting ready for camp. Camp will put the finishing touches on to be game-day ready. But that's the 'doesn’t need to be talked about' part of the job. That IS the job," Storms continued. "The biggest separation in the summertime is, you know, building that team together, building that bond together, putting our leaders in position to lead, and building that."
Florida State relied heavily on the transfer portal (24 incoming players) to help build its roster ahead of the 2025 season and will need the No. 6 transfer class in the country to lead. Storms said that the most important aspect of the summer conditioning program was the cohesiveness built and the development of the team leaders.
"This time of year, those guys have kind of established themselves of who they were through spring, how they're viewed by their teammates. Now it's time for those individuals to take that next step forward and actually become those vocal leaders, becoming those who are not just the standard setters, but the ones who hold others to that standard. And those are some of the biggest things we have to build during the summertime."
“Built by Storms” isn’t just a phrase; it’s the blueprint. And if Florida State hopes to hit the ground running against Alabama on August 30, the summer grind will be where the foundation of this year's squad is poured.
