Florida State finalizes 2026 schedule with addition of FCS opponent, Mike Norvell's alma mater
More than a year in advance, Florida State has finalized its 2026 football schedule.
According to a records request from NoleGameday that was fulfilled by FSU Athletics, the Seminoles will host Central Arkansas in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 26, 2026. This will be the first time the two programs have faced off on the football field.
Per the contract, Florida State will pay Central Arkansas $450,000 by July 1, 2026, to secure the contest. The Seminoles will also provide 300 complimentary tickets and an allotment of consigned tickets.
Florida State will allow Central Arkansas to use one stadium suite for the game. The Seminoles furnish an undisclosed number of parking passes and the maximum number of team bench area passes permissible by NCAA guidelines at the time of the contest.
The Bears are a member of the FCS and went 6-6 under eighth-year head coach Nathan Brown in 2024. More importantly, Central Arkansas is Florida State head coach Mike Norvell's alma mater. Norvell had a productive career with the program. Starting off as a walk-on, he caught 213 passes for 2,611 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Bears won 33 games in Norvell's four seasons with the program.
Norvell was inducted into Central Arkansas's Hall of Fame in 2015. He ranks second in program history in receptions and sixth in receiving yards. Norvell and his wife, Maria, have provided contributions to the Bears dating back to his time as the head coach at Memphis.
In 2016, Central Arkansas unvealed the Mike & Maria Norvell Nutrition Center to help fuel athletes.
With the addition of Central Arkansas, Florida State now knows all 12 opponents on its 2026 schedule. Outside of the Bears, the non-conference slate will include matchups with Alabama on September 19, 2026, and Florida on November 28, 2026, along with Notre Dame in a home game where the date has yet to be announced.
Florida State's conference opponents were previously announced though the exact dates of each game won't be determined until prior to the season. The Seminoles will host Clemson, NC State, SMU, and Virginia while traveling to Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Boston College.
FSU is 7-2 against Group of Five or FCS opponents ahead of Norvell's sixth year in Tallahassee.
2026 Florida State Football Schedule:
Known Dates:
At Alabama - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Vs. Central Arkansas - Saturday, September 26, 2026
Vs. Florida -Saturday, November 28, 2026
Other Opponents:
Home Games: Notre Dame, Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia
Away Games: Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College
