Florida State vs. Florida rivalry game kickoff options announced
The Florida State Seminoles are poised for a highly anticipated year in the 2025 season, featuring numerous marquee matchups, and the results of one of the toughest schedules in the ACC could have a significant impact on the scope of the new College Football Playoff format.
In the eyes of fans, kick-off times and scheduling play a major role in their own personal game day experience. The difference between a sweltering Florida sunshine beaming down at your tailgate at noon or a breezy night at the stadium for a prime time matchup hasn't gone unnoticed, and it becomes more of a staple during rivalries.
Florida State starts the season against Alabama on August 30 with a kickoff of 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Much of the remainder of their schedule's start times have yet to be announced; however, there has been some clarity about when the 'Noles travel to Gainesville, Florida, to take on arch-rival the Florida Gators.
Game 12 against the Gators is scheduled to take place on November 29, with an estimated time of either 3:30-4:30 or 6:00-8:00 p.m. The exact time will be finalized during the season but at least it's not a nooner!
It will be a late-season test for the Seminoles, who will be looking for redemption after last year's loss to the Gators, who traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, and defeated FSU 31-11.
Other Announced Kickoff Times.
Alabama - August 30, 3:30 p.m.
East Texas A&M - September 6, 12:00 p.m.
Virginia - September 26, 7:00 p.m.
Stanford - October 18, 10:30 p.m.
NC State - November 21, 8:00 p.m.
