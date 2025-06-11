Nole Gameday

Florida State vs. Florida rivalry game kickoff options announced

The Seminoles will wrap up their season with either an afternoon or evening kickoff.

Tommy Mire

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are poised for a highly anticipated year in the 2025 season, featuring numerous marquee matchups, and the results of one of the toughest schedules in the ACC could have a significant impact on the scope of the new College Football Playoff format.

In the eyes of fans, kick-off times and scheduling play a major role in their own personal game day experience. The difference between a sweltering Florida sunshine beaming down at your tailgate at noon or a breezy night at the stadium for a prime time matchup hasn't gone unnoticed, and it becomes more of a staple during rivalries.

The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium
The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State starts the season against Alabama on August 30 with a kickoff of 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Much of the remainder of their schedule's start times have yet to be announced; however, there has been some clarity about when the 'Noles travel to Gainesville, Florida, to take on arch-rival the Florida Gators.

Game 12 against the Gators is scheduled to take place on November 29, with an estimated time of either 3:30-4:30 or 6:00-8:00 p.m. The exact time will be finalized during the season but at least it's not a nooner!

READ MORE: Florida State enters race for quarterback prospect with elite upside

It will be a late-season test for the Seminoles, who will be looking for redemption after last year's loss to the Gators, who traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, and defeated FSU 31-11.

Other Announced Kickoff Times.

Alabama - August 30, 3:30 p.m.

East Texas A&M - September 6, 12:00 p.m.

Virginia - September 26, 7:00 p.m.

Stanford - October 18, 10:30 p.m.

NC State - November 21, 8:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football